Propanc Release: Company Receives Allowance Of Key Patent Application For Method Of Treating Solid Tumors In The U.S.
1/11/2017 9:46:27 AM
Patent covers a use of a pharmaceutical composition comprising a therapeutically effective amount of trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, January 11, 2017-- Propanc Health Group Corporation (OTCQB: PPCH) ("Propanc" or "the Company"), an emerging healthcare company focusing on development of new and proprietary treatments for cancer patients suffering from solid tumors such as pancreatic, ovarian and colorectal cancers, today announced that it received a notification of allowance for its lead patent application from the US Patent Office. The patent application provides broad coverage for a method of treating a solid tumor through administering a pharmaceutical composition comprising a therapeutically effective amount of trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen to patients.
The allowance of this key patent application is a first in the US, representing a major milestone for the Company as it progresses its lead product, PRP, a solution for once daily intravenous administration of pancreatic proenzymes, towards first-in-man studies in 2017. Further, the Company plans to file a continuation application with the US Patent Office to pursue additional claims based off the initial allowed application.
“An allowance of a key patent application in the US is a significant event in the life of any company, particularly a biotech, and we are delighted to have achieved this milestone which provides broad protection for our lead product, PRP, for the treatment of solid tumors,” said James Nathanielsz, Propanc’s Chief Executive Officer. “We have filed numerous patent applications around the world in the past 12 to 18 months, with further applications expected. All of this represents a strong result for our shareholders who wait for progression of PRP into first-in-man studies this year. We firmly believe PRP is a new therapeutic approach for the treatment of metastatic cancer from solid tumors, which represents 80% of all cancers, and we are the leaders in this field of technology from an IP perspective, which is very exciting.”
The Company’s lead product, PRP, is a novel, patented, formulation consisting of two pancreatic proenzymes - trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen. Currently in formal preclinical development and progressing towards first-in man studies, PRP aims to prevent tumor recurrence and metastasis in solid tumors. Eighty percent of all cancers are solid tumors and metastasis is the main cause of patient death from cancer. The Company’s initial target patient populations include pancreatic, ovarian and colorectal cancers.
About Propanc:
Propanc is developing new cancer treatments for patients suffering from pancreatic, ovarian and colorectal cancers. We have developed a formulation of anti-cancer compounds, which exert a number of effects designed to control or prevent tumors from recurring and spreading throughout the body. Our products involve or employ pancreatic proenzymes, which are inactive precursors of enzymes. In the near term, we intend to target patients with limited remaining therapeutic options for the treatment of solid tumors. In future, we intend to develop our lead product to treat (i) early stage cancer and (ii) pre-cancerous diseases and (iii) as a preventative measure for patients at risk of developing cancer based on genetic screening. For more information, visit: www.propanc.com.
