BIOTRONIK Release: Company First Launches Reduced-Sized Edora Pacemakers In Japan
1/11/2017 8:46:17 AM
With a Battery Life of up to 14 Years or More, Edora Achieves
Smaller Size without Impacting Device Longevity
TOKYO, Japan and BERLIN, Germany, January 10, 2017 —
BIOTRONIK is launching a new series of single- and dual-chamber
pacemakers in Japan ahead of its global launch. These devices
feature both the company’s ProMRI® and BIOTRONIK Home
Monitoring® technology.
“The size reduction achieved with the latest BIOTRONIK pacemakers
does not compromise longevity and is more acceptable for the
Japanese patient population,” commented Dr. Akihiko Yotsukura,
Hokko Memorial Hospital Caress Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan. “The
devices also come equipped with the MRI AutoDetect feature. Thus
these devices are not only ideal for elderly patients but all patients
who may require an MRI at some point.”
Edora’s ProMRI functionality is also particularly relevant for Japanese
patients, as Japan is the world’s largest MRI market with more MRI
scanners per million population than any other country.1 Edora’s
single- and dual-chamber pacemakers are currently approved for fullbody
MRI scans at 1.5 T and 3.0 T scans with an exclusion zone.
The award-winning MRI AutoDetect functionality further improves
patient safety. Once activated, the smart function automatically
recognizes when the patient is in an MRI environment. It then
switches itself to MRI mode, and switches back to normal
functionality when MRI fields are no longer detected. This is an
improvement over the current situation, in which patients undergoing
MRIs visit their cardiologist, who programs the device into MRI mode,
temporarily reducing its functionality. Following the scan, the device
must be programed back to a non-MRI mode. The length of time this
takes can vary after the MRI scan is completed. But with MRI
AutoDetect, this window is reduced to only the duration of the
scan itself.
“BIOTRONIK has long understood that the Japanese market demands
smaller devices with premium feature sets. Therefore the Edora
launch was prioritized for Japan,” stated Jeffrey Annis, Managing
Director BIOTRONIK Japan. “We expect the addition of these devices
to greatly enhance BIOTRONIK’s product portfolio offering not only
here in Japan, but globally as well.”
About ProMRI
BIOTRONIK ProMRI technology enables patients with a pacemaker,
implantable defibrillator, cardiac monitor, or cardiac resynchronization
therapy defibrillator (CRT-D) or pacemaker (CRT-P) to undergo an
MRI scan. Devices with MRI AutoDetect have the additional capability
of automatically recognizing an MRI environment within a
programmable time window, switching on the device’s MRI mode for
only as long as is required to complete the scan. This typically lasts
around 30 minutes. This ensures the patient receives the full benefit
of their device for the maximum amount of time possible. BIOTRONIK
has the broadest portfolio of cardiac devices approved for use in the
MR environment on the market. For more details, please go to
www.biotronik.com/promri/en.
About BIOTRONIK
BIOTRONIK is a privately-owned medical device company
headquartered in Berlin, Germany, represented in over 100 countries.
More than 19 million products sold have saved and improved the lives
of patients with heart and blood vessel diseases. Since developing the
first German pacemaker in 1963, BIOTRONIK continues to innovate
cardiovascular and endovascular medical technology.
