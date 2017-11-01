|
Jaguar Animal Health, Inc. Release: Pharma Given Company Update By Aegis Capital Corp.
1/11/2017 8:43:06 AM
New York, Jan 11, 2017 - (ABN Newswire) - (NetworkNewsWire) Jaguar Animal Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX), a company in the business of developing and commercializing gastrointestinal products for companion animals, horses, and production animals, recently had its company outlook updated by Aegis Capital Corp. (http://nnw.fm/8Jn4H). The company has been offered a 'Buy' rating with a price target of $10 per share. The company update was announced after JAGX made several decisions that Aegis believes could improve the outlook for the company.
The company, which is committed to identifying animal health market opportunities to develop products specific to various species, announced that it has proposed a business combination with its parent company, Napo Therapeutics, Inc., to form a single entity. This, combined with Napo's recent reacquisition of anti-diarrhea drug crofelemer from Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX), will consolidate all human and animal health operations into one company.
In addition to the above, Jaguar Animal Health, Inc. recently announced a product distribution agreement with Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for Neonorm Foal, a form of crofelemer used to treat newborn horses with diarrhea. This agreement will allow crofelemer to be distributed more widely thanks to Schein's Animal Health Division, which has a client base of 26,000 veterinary professionals. Not only will the product be distributed across all segments of the U.S. equine market, but Jaguar will also be given more time to focus its efforts on developing new therapeutics.
Aegis Capital Corp. is not the only research analyst showing an interest in Jaguar Animal Health, Inc. Most recently, the company received a consensus 'Buy' rating, with one equity research analyst rating the stock with a 'Buy' recommendation and another with a 'Strong Buy' recommendation. According to the Cerbat Gem Market News and Analysis (http://nnw.fm/66eGI), Zacks Investment Research has assigned JAGX an industry rank of 64 out of 265, and brokers have set a price objective of $6.50 for the following 12 months. As of close of market January 9, 2016, Jaguar was trading at $0.66 per share.
