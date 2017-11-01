Instem Release: Company Appoints MaryBeth Thompson As Chief Operating Officer

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Instem,
a leading provider of IT
solutions to the global early development healthcare market,
announced today that MaryBeth Thompson has joined its executive
leadership team to serve as Chief Operating Officer (COO).
Thompson has more than 18 years of life sciences industry experience
with a primary focus in Regulatory Affairs and Operations, and is a
proven leader in developing and optimizing outsourcing services
businesses.
“We are delighted to have appointed someone of MaryBeth's caliber and
experience to Instem,” commented Phil Reason, CEO at Instem. “MaryBeth
has a strong track record in building life sciences businesses and we
look forward to the benefits she will bring as we embark upon our next
phase of growth.”
Prior to joining Instem, Thompson was Vice President of Global
Regulatory Services at life sciences consulting firm PARAXEL
International. During her tenure at PARAXEL and its predecessor
organizations LIQUENT and CDC Solutions, she established and grew a
30-person regulatory outsourcing consultancy into a full global practice
of 300 staff that generated in excess of $30m per year for clients
throughout North America, Europe and India. Prior to PARAXEL, Thompson
also held key senior regulatory management positions at AstraZeneca and
Wyeth-Ayerst Laboratories.
The announcement of Thompson’s appointment comes during a period when
Instem has been actively fulfilling its mission
to create a more connected ecosystem in the life sciences industry by
consolidating and harmonizing what it sees as a fragmented IT
marketplace. Instem has been increasing its presence and expanding its
position through the opening of new offices, the introduction of new
products and services, by increasing staff and through the completion of
five key strategic acquisitions since 2011.
“Instem’s reputation is excellent and their people are some of the
finest in the industry,” comments Thompson. “In addition to their highly
successful software products, Instem has introduced an exciting
portfolio of outsourcing services into the market that are unique,
effective and being taken up at a very fast rate. I’m eager to leverage
my experience to help Instem build upon its successes and continue to
create and deliver compelling solutions around the world.”
Instem believes it is one of very few organizations that have developed
the capacity and financial stability to maintain a global leadership
position with established products, while introducing new regulatory
compliant solutions and outsourced services options that are delivering
the changes in productivity that clients are demanding.
In her role as COO, Thompson will oversee strategy, planning,
development and management of Instem’s Global Operations team to meet
the demand, while continuing the commitment of delivering an exceptional
client experience that helps bring life enhancing products to market
faster.
To learn more about Instem solutions and its mission, please visit www.instem.com
About Instem
Instem is a leading supplier of IT applications and services to the
early development healthcare market delivering compelling
solutions for data collection, analysis and regulatory submissions
management. Instem solutions are in use by customers worldwide, meeting
the rapidly
expanding needs of life science and healthcare organizations for
data-driven decision making leading to safer, more effective products.
Instem’s
portfolio of software solutions and consulting services increases
client productivity by enhancing product development processes while
offering the unique ability to generate new knowledge through the
extraction and harmonization of actionable scientific information.
Instem
supports over 500 clients through offices in the United States,
United Kingdom, France, Japan, China and India.
