Instem Release: Company Appoints MaryBeth Thompson As Chief Operating Officer

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Instem, a leading provider of IT solutions to the global early development healthcare market, announced today that MaryBeth Thompson has joined its executive leadership team to serve as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Thompson has more than 18 years of life sciences industry experience with a primary focus in Regulatory Affairs and Operations, and is a proven leader in developing and optimizing outsourcing services businesses.

“We are delighted to have appointed someone of MaryBeth's caliber and experience to Instem,” commented Phil Reason, CEO at Instem. “MaryBeth has a strong track record in building life sciences businesses and we look forward to the benefits she will bring as we embark upon our next phase of growth.”

Prior to joining Instem, Thompson was Vice President of Global Regulatory Services at life sciences consulting firm PARAXEL International. During her tenure at PARAXEL and its predecessor organizations LIQUENT and CDC Solutions, she established and grew a 30-person regulatory outsourcing consultancy into a full global practice of 300 staff that generated in excess of $30m per year for clients throughout North America, Europe and India. Prior to PARAXEL, Thompson also held key senior regulatory management positions at AstraZeneca and Wyeth-Ayerst Laboratories.

The announcement of Thompson’s appointment comes during a period when Instem has been actively fulfilling its mission to create a more connected ecosystem in the life sciences industry by consolidating and harmonizing what it sees as a fragmented IT marketplace. Instem has been increasing its presence and expanding its position through the opening of new offices, the introduction of new products and services, by increasing staff and through the completion of five key strategic acquisitions since 2011.

“Instem’s reputation is excellent and their people are some of the finest in the industry,” comments Thompson. “In addition to their highly successful software products, Instem has introduced an exciting portfolio of outsourcing services into the market that are unique, effective and being taken up at a very fast rate. I’m eager to leverage my experience to help Instem build upon its successes and continue to create and deliver compelling solutions around the world.”

Instem believes it is one of very few organizations that have developed the capacity and financial stability to maintain a global leadership position with established products, while introducing new regulatory compliant solutions and outsourced services options that are delivering the changes in productivity that clients are demanding.

In her role as COO, Thompson will oversee strategy, planning, development and management of Instem’s Global Operations team to meet the demand, while continuing the commitment of delivering an exceptional client experience that helps bring life enhancing products to market faster.

