Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) Release: Company Announces Live Webcast Of First Fiscal Quarter Earnings Conference Call

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Jan. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX) announced today that it will conduct a live webcast of its first fiscal quarter 2017 earnings conference call on Thursday, February 2, 2017, at 8:00 a.m. (ET). BD will issue a press release detailing the quarter's earnings earlier that morning.

The webcast of the conference call, along with related slides, will be accessible through BD's website at www.bd.com/investors and will be available for replay through Thursday, February 9, 2017.

About BD

BD is a global medical technology company that is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. BD leads in patient and health care worker safety and the technologies that enable medical research and clinical laboratories. The company provides innovative solutions that help advance medical research and genomics, enhance the diagnosis of infectious disease and cancer, improve medication management, promote infection prevention, equip surgical and interventional procedures, and support the management of diabetes. The company partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. BD has more than 40,000 associates across 50 countries who work in close collaboration with customers and partners to help enhance outcomes, lower health care delivery costs, increase efficiencies, improve health care safety and expand access to health. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com.

