SenesTech Release: Copmany Expands Research And Development With The Hiring Of Dr. Dana Skarra

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., Jan. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES), a developer of novel proprietary technologies for managing animal pest populations through fertility control, today announced the hiring of Dr. Dana Skarra as Senior Research Scientist. This expansion will provide product support for the launch of our first EPA registered product ContraPest® and development of near and long term pipeline products.

Dr. Skarra brings over 10 years of reproductive medicine research experience to the SenesTech team. Trained as a biomedical research scientist in reproductive physiology, Dr. Skarra holds a MS in biology (2005) and a PhD in basic medical sciences (2011) facilitating expansion of our proprietary drug delivery platform. She has successfully competed for both NSF and NIH support and was recruited from her postdoctoral position at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine in the Department of Reproductive Medicine.

"At SenesTech, I can advance toward my career goals by combining my deep interests in animal welfare and my professional focus on reproductive medicine to develop products for humane animal control, an exciting opportunity," said Dr. Skarra.

The Company will discuss the expansion of its research and development department during a ribbon cutting ceremony today at the Northern Arizona Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology (NACET). The SenesTech NACET R&D team will be directed by Dr. Cheryl Dyer, SenesTech's Chief Research Officer and Dr. Skarra will facilitate the expansion with experienced SenesTech team leader Elissa Calloway.

"The top of the line facility that NACET has built has been a major factor in our decision to expand here in Flagstaff," said Dr. Loretta Mayer, CEO. "As we begin commercialization of ContraPest we are bursting at the seams! Our R&D team will now have the space they need to further develop our technology and products in our pipeline. We are also looking forward to have the opportunity to share and support innovation growth in Northern Arizona on a day-to-day basis with our NACET neighbors. As an international emerging growth public company I am excited to share Flagstaff as a great location to grow."

About SenesTech

SenesTech has developed an innovative technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control as opposed to a lethal approach.

The Company's first fertility control product candidate, ContraPest®, will be marketed for use initially in controlling rat infestations. ContraPest's novel technology and approach targets the reproductive capabilities of both sexes, inducing egg loss in female rodents and impairing sperm development in males. Using proprietary bait stations, ContraPest is dispensed in a highly palatable liquid formulation that promotes sustained consumption by rodent communities. ContraPest is designed, formulated and dispensed to be safe for handlers and non-target species such as wildlife, livestock and pets, in a biodegradable product. In contrast, the historical approach to managing rodent pest populations, rodenticides, carries a high risk of environmental contamination and the poisoning of non-target animals, pets and children.

We believe our non-lethal approach, targeting reproduction, is more humane, less harmful to the environment, and more effective in providing a sustainable solution to pest infestations than traditional lethal pest management methods. There is currently no other non-lethal fertility control product approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), or the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), for the management of rodent populations. We believe ContraPest® will establish a new paradigm in rodent control, resulting in improved performance in rodent control over rodenticides, without the negative environmental effects of rodenticides. For more information visit the SenesTech website at www.senestech.com.

