RedHill Biopharma (RDHL) Release: Pharma Announces QIDP Fast-Track Designation Granted By FDA To RHB-104 For Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Infections
1/11/2017 8:22:01 AM
• RHB-104 has been granted Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of Nontuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM) Infection
• Under FDA's Generating Antibiotic Incentives Now (GAIN) Act, QIDP designation allows for Fast-Track status and Priority Review, potentially leading to a shorter NDA review time by the FDA, and, if approved, an additional five years of U.S. market exclusivity on top of the standard exclusivity period
• NTM infections can occur throughout the body, although pulmonary infections, lymphadenitis, and skin and soft tissue infections are the most common; NTM infections have been increasing worldwide over the past two decades; Treatment is typically prolonged and requires multi-drug regimens due to the risk of development of resistance
• A first Phase III clinical study with RHB-104 for the treatment of Crohn’s disease (the MAP US study) is ongoing in the U.S. and additional countries; Increasing evidence supports the hypothesis that Crohn’s disease, and potentially other autoimmune diseases, are related to Mycobacterium avium subspecies paratuberculosis (MAP) infection in susceptible patients
TEL-AVIV, Israel, January 11, 2017 / B3C newswire / -- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) (TASE: RDHL) (“RedHill” or the “Company”), a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases and cancer, today announced that RHB-104 has been granted Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of Nontuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM) infections. The QIDP designation was granted under the FDA's Generating Antibiotic Incentives Now (GAIN) Act, which is intended to encourage development of new antibiotic drugs for the treatment of serious or life-threatening infections.
The granted QIDP designation allows RedHill to benefit from Fast-Track status, with an expedited development pathway for RHB-104 for the treatment of NTM infections, as well as Priority Review, which provides for a shorter review time by the FDA of a future potential marketing application. If approved for the treatment of NTM infections, RHB-104 would also receive an additional five years of U.S. market exclusivity on top of the standard exclusivity period.
RHB-104 is a proprietary and potentially groundbreaking antibiotic combination therapy in oral capsule formulation, with potent intracellular, anti-mycobacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.
In light of the QIDP designation, RedHill will consult with the FDA regarding its RHB-104 development program for NTM infections.
NTM infections can occur throughout the body, although pulmonary infections, lymphadenitis, and skin and soft tissue infections are the most commonly affected areas. There are a number of risk factors that can increase a person’s chances of acquiring NTM infections, including history of bronchiectasis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, smoking, HIV/AIDS, use of immunosuppressive drugs and certain genetic conditions, such as cystic fibrosis and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.
Nontuberculous mycobacteria are ubiquitous organisms commonly isolated from the environment and identified in drinking water and soil. Patients suffering from NTM infection are at increased risk for reinfection(1). NTM infections have been increasing worldwide over the past two decades(2), while treatment of NTM infection remains difficult and entails multiple antibiotics and an extended treatment course due to the risk of development of resistance.
A first Phase III study with RHB-104 for the treatment of Crohn’s disease (the MAP US study) is currently ongoing in the U.S. and additional countries. The development of RHB-104 is based on increasing evidence supporting the hypothesis that Crohn’s disease, and potentially other autoimmune diseases, are related to Mycobacterium avium subspecies paratuberculosis (MAP) infection in susceptible patients.
Recently, RedHill also completed a Phase IIa, proof-of-concept clinical study, evaluating RHB-104 as an add-on therapy to interferon beta-1a in patients treated for relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis (the CEASE MS study). Top-line final results from the CEASE MS study suggest meaningful positive safety and clinical signals upon 24 weeks of treatment with RHB-104 as an add-on therapy, thereby supporting further clinical development.
About RHB-104
Currently in a first Phase III study for the treatment of Crohn’s disease (the MAP US study), RHB-104 is a proprietary and potentially groundbreaking oral antibiotic combination therapy, with potent intracellular, anti-mycobacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. RHB-104 is based on increasing evidence supporting the hypothesis that Crohn’s disease is caused by Mycobacterium avium subspecies paratuberculosis (MAP) infection in susceptible patients. Clinical trials conducted with earlier formulations of RHB-104 include an Australian Phase III study conducted by Pharmacia/Pfizer. RedHill has conducted several supportive studies with the current formulation of RHB-104 and a long-term population pharmacokinetic (pop-PK) study is ongoing as part of the Phase III MAP US study. RHB-104 is covered by several issued and pending patents. RedHill has also completed a Phase IIa, proof-of-concept clinical study, evaluating RHB-104 as an add-on therapy to interferon beta-1a in patients treated for relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis (the CEASE MS study). Top-line final results from the CEASE MS study suggest meaningful positive safety and clinical signals upon 24 weeks of treatment with RHB-104 as an add-on therapy, thereby supporting further clinical development. RHB-104 was also granted QIDP designation for the treatment of Nontuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM) infections, allowing for Fast-Track status and Priority Review, potentially leading to a shorter NDA review time by FDA, and, if approved, an additional five years of U.S. market exclusivity.
About RedHill Biopharma Ltd.
RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: RDHL) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Israel, primarily focused on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases and cancer. RedHill has a U.S. co-promotion agreement with Concordia for Donnatal®, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis. RedHill’s clinical-stage pipeline includes: (i) RHB-105- an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study; (ii) RHB-104- an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study and a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis; (iii) BEKINDA® (RHB-102)- a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with an ongoing Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; (iv) RHB-106- an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; (v) YELIVA® (ABC294640)- a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory and gastrointestinal indications; (vi) MESUPRON - a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered uPA inhibitor, targeting gastrointestinal and other solid tumors and (vii) RIZAPORT® (RHB-103) - an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in Germany in October 2015.
