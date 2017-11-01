CORI2 Release: Company Endoscopy Software Launched

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- CORI2 is comprehensive endoscopy software system leveraging the work of the Clinical Outcomes Research Initiative (CORI). Since 1996 CORI members have recorded over 2.5 million endoscopy procedures, creating a data-rich resource to drive quality outcomes. Building upon this legacy of success, CORI2 introduces a commercial system with advanced features built specifically for today's endoscopy practices.

These CORI2 updates and feature enhancements are a direct outcome of feedback by users of the legacy CORI system. With this input, along with in-depth work case analysis and usability testing, CORI2 now offers:



Image annotation, including the ability to edit and reconstruct images to ensure accuracy and reflect patient-specific anatomy

Improved report generation and increased data field specificity

Streamlined image capture for greater efficiency and ease

Comprehensive scheduling, tracking and management of procedures and clinical site activities

Enhanced user interface logic and aesthetics for improved workflow

"Drawing on two decades of data and user input, CORI2 is proud to offer a system that meets the demands of quality-driven endoscopy practices," says Michael Baker, CORI2 CEO. "Our team looks forward to building business relationships and supporting the needs of endoscopy professionals around the globe."

About CORI2

The team at CORI2 is a group of worldclass researchers and clinicians working side-by-side with quality management, usability and business professionals to create a comprehensive quality management tool specifically for endoscopy. Recognizing that meaningful quality improvement is data driven, the team at CORI2 delivers a system that makes the data management process more accurate, efficient and easy to use. CORI2 gets the right data in the right hands at the right time, all for the purpose of improving patient outcomes. Learn more at www.cori2.com.

