MonoSolRx LLC Release: Company To Initiate Human Proof-Of-Concept Study Of Epinephrine Sublingual Soluble Film
1/11/2017 8:18:34 AM
WARREN, N.J., January 10, 2017 – MonoSol Rx, a specialty pharmaceutical company leveraging its PharmFilm® drug delivery technology to improve patient outcomes and to address unmet needs, today announced that it is preparing to initiate a human proof-of-concept study of Epinephrine Sublingual Soluble Film (Epinephrine SSF) for the treatment of anaphylaxis.
Epinephrine SSF, based on MonoSol Rx’s proprietary and patented PharmFilm technology, is being developed for use as an emergency treatment for severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. Epinephrine is typically administered via auto-injection. MonoSol Rx believes that its PharmFilm formulation has the potential to provide significant advantages over other epinephrine administration methods.
Keith Kendall, Chief Executive Officer of MonoSol Rx said, “Anaphylaxis is a serious issue that impacts a broad range of people. We believe this disease state could benefit from a new, safe and easily usable treatment. This proof-of-concept study is the first step in moving Epinephrine Sublingual Soluble Film to the market and providing patients with an attractive treatment option.”
About MonoSol Rx
MonoSol Rx is a specialty pharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary PharmFilm drug delivery technology to develop products that improve patient outcomes and address unmet needs. PharmFilm can benefit patients by improving the efficacy, safety, convenience, compliance and pharmacoeconomics of pharmaceutical products. MonoSol Rx's leadership in film drug technology is supported by strong IP protection, a robust pipeline of prescription drug formulations, and two FDA-approved products — Suboxone® (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual film and Zuplenz® (ondansetron) oral soluble film. For press releases and other company information visit www.monosolrx.com.
