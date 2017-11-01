Paramit Release: Company Opens Better Than Best-In-Class Medical Device Design And Manufacturing Hub In Penang, Malaysia

PENANG, Malaysia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paramit,
the “zero-defect” medical device and life sciences contract
manufacturer, today announced the official opening of its new 162,000
square foot facility located in Penang, Malaysia. The event is
officiated by The Right Honorable Chief Minister of Penang, Tuan Lim
Guan Eng and Billoo
Rataul, Paramit Chief Executive Officer.
Paramit’s new Penang site addresses the unique characteristics of the
Malaysian climate to create maximum energy efficiency, creating what is
being called an experience of a “Factory in the Forest.” The site uses
canopies of trees to create shading and in-slab cooling to reduce power
requirements. In addition, it incorporates gardens and waterfalls on
multiple levels throughout the building to help cool the space.
The site will be the region’s largest manufacturing facility for complex
medical devices and life sciences instruments, realizing sophisticated
systems for genetic and molecular testing, robotic surgery, cancer
treatment, and will also serve its current industrial products customer
base.
The Penang facility is designed from the ground up to match the
state-of-the-art technology and systems employed at the company’s
headquarters in California, which integrates worry-free development and proprietary
manufacturing processes to perform at better than best-in-class
levels across quality, delivery, customer service and cost. Paramit also
plans to harmonize design, engineering and manufacturing to create a
“transferless” process from concept to manufacturing, accelerating time
to market, lowering costs and ensuring consistent quality from the first
product manufactured to the last.
“Expansion in Asia will enable us to provide a more sophisticated
offering to our current regional customers, but also bring new levels of
speed-to-market and peace of mind to our customers globally,” said Mr.
Rataul. “In building this site from scratch, we were able to accommodate
the challenging climate by employing state-of-the-art architecture and
design that can serve as a model to other companies building in the
tropics.”
Michel Van Crombrugge, Country Manager of Paramit Malaysia, added, “The
medical device industry is incredibly important to Malaysia, with double
digit growth last year and exports in the range of RM 17.8 billion. We
are proud to be bringing medical innovations to life and contributing to
an area that is a vital source of jobs, revenue and breakthroughs in the
region.”
The opening of the new facility doubles the company’s previous Penang
capacity. The Paramit facility is located at Penang Science Park in
Bukit Minyak, and will ultimately employ a workforce of 800 people.
About Paramit
Paramit Corporation, a US-based firm with facilities in California and
Malaysia, provides fully-integrated design, engineering, manufacturing,
and post-manufacturing services to medical device and life science
instrument companies.
Paramit delivers peace of mind in the development and manufacturing of
complex medical and life science instruments, harmonizing the processes
for exceptional time to market. Its innovative approaches include
enabling customers to own their design at the end of the development
process and manufacturing with a “zero defect” goal that results in
better than best-in-class quality. The company’s focused experience,
ingenuity and tenacity eliminate traditional product development and
manufacturing challenges. For more information, please visit www.paramit.com.