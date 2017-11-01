DexCom (DXCM) Release: The Launch Of Dexcom Canada Will Reshape How Canadians Living With Diabetes Access And Use Continuous Glucose Monitoring

Dexcom Inc., the leader in Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM), has expanded with Canadian headquarters

BURNABY, BC, Jan. 11, 2017 /CNW/ - Dexcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) announced today that it is expanding its global presence with a new Canadian headquarters in Burnaby, British Columbia. The move aims to make it easier for more Canadians to get started with CGM.

The launch of Dexcom (Canada) Inc. means that Canadians living with diabetes can expect enhanced customer experience and support, and the ability to purchase CGM systems directly at Dexcom.com/Canada. This expansion reflects Dexcom's mission and commitment to make it easier for Canadians living with diabetes to experience the benefits of CGM for diabetes management. Unlike blood glucose testing which gives a number for a single point in time, CGM shows where glucose is, where it's going, and how fast it's getting there so patients can take quick action to avoid dangerous glucose events or increase time spent in range.

"Dexcom is committed to transforming diabetes care and management by delivering best-in-class solutions and by responding to the needs of the community," explains Kevin Sayer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dexcom. "We are excited to share our dedication to driving better outcomes and improved quality of life for people living with diabetes in Canada."

Dexcom's new Canadian operation coincides with the launch of the Dexcom G5 Mobile CGM system. It is the only CGM system in North America approved to replace painful fingerprick glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions, making it a significant leap forward in diabetes management (fingerpricks are only needed every 12 hours to calibrate). The Dexcom G5 is also the first and only fully mobile CGM system that sends glucose data directly to a compatible smart device. Securely transmitted every five minutes, this glucose information allows for real-time diabetes management.

The Dexcom G5 Mobile CGM System is approved to use in patients as young as 2 years of age, without the need for confirmatory fingerpricks. And with the ability to share data, parents can remotely monitor their child's glucose information and receive alerts for peace of mind while their child is beyond their supervision.

"When I'm running long distances, hypos are a constant danger," explains endurance athlete Sébastien Sasseville, who lives with Type 1 diabetes. "With the Dexcom G5, I get glucose readings every five minutes so I know right where I stand, and where I'm headed. I can act immediately to bring my levels into the right zone. And all of this data is right on my phone, so I don't have to carry around my receiver which was a hassle. But the best part is I don't have to stop mid-run and do annoying, painful fingerpricks I can really just focus on the finish line." With the help of his Dexcom CGM system, Sasseville has completed six Ironman Triathlons, run the Sahara Race, and, most recently, run 7,200 kilometres across Canada, the equivalent of 170 marathons.

The Dexcom G5 Mobile CGM System will be available within the first quarter of 2017. And marking Dexcom's commitment to helping Canadians access this technology, the company will be offering monthly pricing options for the first time globally. Canadians interested in the Dexcom G5 Mobile CGM system and staying up to date on its launch are encouraged to visit Dexcom.com/Canada.

About Diabetes and Continuous Glucose Monitoring

With diabetes, the body cannot produce or use the hormone insulin effectively, causing a buildup of glucose, or sugar, in the blood. People with diabetes who take insulin must monitor their blood glucose levels frequently. Uncontrolled glucose can cause health complications and even death.i,ii

Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) is considered the most significant breakthrough in diabetes management in the past 40 years.iii CGM is important because, in addition to providing the glucose level, it provides the direction and rate of glucose change with the push of a button and alerts users when glucose is too low or too high with built-in and customizable alarms. A recent study showed that after one year, patients with type 1 diabetes who used CGM alone had significant A1C reductions regardless of the type of insulin delivery method used, including insulin pumps.iv

About Dexcom, Inc.

Dexcom, Inc., headquartered in San Diego, CA, and has operations in Canada, is dedicated to helping people better manage their diabetes by developing and marketing continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) products and tools for adult and pediatric patients. With exceptional performance, patient comfort and lifestyle flexibility at the heart of its technology, users have consistently ranked Dexcom highest in customer satisfaction and loyalty.v For more information on the Dexcom CGM, visit www.dexcom.com.

