Carestream Health Releaes: Columbus Regional Health Installs DRX-Evolution Plus Imaging System In New Emergency Department

Platform’s Advanced Features Can Enhance Productivity, Speed Image
Access While Improving Patient Comfort
ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Columbus Regional Health (Columbus, Ind.) installed a CARESTREAM
DRX-Evolution Plus (see video link) as part of an expansion that
doubled the size of its emergency department, which hosts more than
47,000 patient visits a year. The new imaging system has a wall stand on
a rail with a fixed detector while a wireless DRX
Plus 3543 Detector is used in the table and for tabletop exams.
“This system’s design and ease of use
allow our technologists to efficiently capture imaging studies that can
equip physicians to deliver responsive diagnosis and treatment.”
“The moveable wall stand with a Bucky-angulation feature expedites
cross-table and other complex exams and reduces the need to move
patients who are seriously ill or injured,” said Bill Algee, the
hospital’s Radiology Manager. “This system’s design and ease of use
allow our technologists to efficiently capture imaging studies that can
equip physicians to deliver responsive diagnosis and treatment.”
He adds that being able to lower the table reduces movement of fragile
patients.
The new DRX-Evolution Plus also offers an autotracking feature that
moves the X-ray tube into position to help reduce fatigue and repetitive
stress injuries for technologists. “A remote control lines up the X-ray
tube to either Bucky to further streamline the imaging process,” he
explains.
The department also purchased a small-format CARESTREAM DRX 2530C
detector, which helps enhance quality and reduce dose for extremity and
pediatric exams as well as images captured in the operating suites.
“Being able to use any DRX detector in any DRX system is a tremendous
advantage and we appreciate the flexibility and redundancy it provides,”
Algee reports.
The hospital previously installed a CARESTREAM
DRX-Revolution Mobile X-ray System for portable imaging and
retrofitted an existing mobile imaging system and a general radiology
room with Carestream DRX detectors.
About Columbus Regional Health
Columbus Regional Health is a health system serving a 10-county region
in southeastern Indiana. The health system contains more than 2,100
employees, 225 physicians on medical staff and 250 volunteers. Columbus
Regional Hospital, the system’s flagship facility, is a not-for-profit,
225-bed facility that provides emergency and surgical services as well
as comprehensive care in numerous specialty areas. Columbus Regional
Health Physicians offers a network of primary and specialty care
physicians. Columbus Regional Health recently expanded and renovated its
Cancer Center and doubled the size of its Emergency Department as part
of its commitment and mission to improving the health and well-being of
the community it serves. For more information visit www.crh.org.
About Carestream Health
Carestream is a worldwide provider of dental and medical imaging systems
and IT solutions; X-ray imaging systems for non-destructive testing; and
precision contract coating services for a wide range of industrial,
medical, electronic and other applications—all backed by a global
service and support network. For more information about the
company’s broad portfolio of products, solutions and services, please
contact your Carestream representative or call 888-777-2072 or visit www.carestream.com.
To view Carestream’s latest news announcements, please visit www.carestream.com/news.
CARESTREAM is a trademark of Carestream Health.
Follow Carestream Health online:
http://www.twitter.com/carestream
http://www.youtube.com/carestream
http://www.carestream.com/blog/
http://www.facebook.com/carestream
http://www.linkedin.com/company/carestream-health
2017