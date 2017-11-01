Evergreen Medical Technologies Release: Company Quadruples Size Of Cleanroom Manufacturing Space For Implantable Medical Devices

SAINT PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evergreen Medical Technologies, a leading developer of Class III active implantable medical devices and systems, today announced the addition of nearly 4,000 square feet of advanced technology cleanroom space to its current cleanroom facilities for the development and manufacturing of next-generation implantable medical devices. Evergreen maintains a total of more than 5,000 square feet of ultra-clean, med-device manufacturing space.

The company added 1,300 square feet of ISO Class 8 microbial-controlled cleanroom space for critical manufacturing of acute use medical devices requiring particulate and microbial control. This new facility will be used for production operations of medical devices including EP catheters, angioplasty catheters, renal denervation catheters, guidewires, and other acute medical devices.

Evergreen also added a new 2,600 square foot, ISO Class 7 cleanroom for microelectronics assembly and production of implantable medical devices. These include pacemakers, defibrillators, neurostimulator leads, implantable pulse generators, LVAD controllers and pumps, implant tools, and other chronic medical devices.

Evergreen maintains an ISO 13485 certification the internationally accepted standard for medical device development, manufacturing and testing.

“The installation of these expanded cleanroom facilities is a major milestone in our goal to be a premier manufacturer of implantable medical devices that meet a wide range of clinical needs,” said Randy Nelson, CEO of Evergreen Medical Technologies. “The combination of our deep understanding of clinical conditions, combined with our engineering expertise and state-of- the-art facilities, gives us a full spectrum of product development resources for medical device clients.”

“This is particularly important for the latest generation of medical microelectronic technologies designed for permanent implantation in the human body,” continued Nelson. “For these most sophisticated devices, post-manufacturing sterilization is not enough. They must be manufactured in a microbial-controlled environment, such as our new Class 7 clean room facility, to minimize the bioburden of pyrogenic substances that may remain and pose risks to the patient after a device is implanted.”

“Our expanded facilities allow us to offer device developers a complete production solution for active implantable devices, from microelectronic component assembly to finished implantable device manufacturing,” concluded Nelson. “Having a high quality production facility in one location saves time, improves efficiency, and results in implantable devices of the highest quality and safety for our clients.”

About Evergreen Medical Technologies, Inc.

Evergreen Medical Technologies, Inc. is a design, manufacturing, and testing partner to medical device innovators worldwide. In collaboration with entrepreneurs, universities, startups and established companies, Evergreen Medical transforms clinical need into clinical solutions. Company leaders and staff leverage decades of experience in leads, pulse generators and accessories to provide high-quality, cost-effective and innovative medical solutions that benefit physicians and their patients. Learn more at www.evergreenmedtech.com.