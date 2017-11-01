Evergreen Medical Technologies Release: Company Quadruples Size Of Cleanroom Manufacturing Space For Implantable Medical Devices

Expanded ISO Class 7 and Class 8 Cleanroom Facilities Allow for
Single-Source Manufacturing of Active Implantable Medical Devices
SAINT PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evergreen Medical Technologies, a leading developer of Class III active
implantable medical devices and systems, today announced the addition of
nearly 4,000 square feet of advanced technology cleanroom space to its
current cleanroom facilities for the development and manufacturing of
next-generation implantable medical devices. Evergreen maintains a total
of more than 5,000 square feet of ultra-clean, med-device manufacturing
space.
“For these most sophisticated devices,
post-manufacturing sterilization is not enough. They must be
manufactured in a microbial-controlled environment, such as our new
Class 7 clean room facility, to minimize the bioburden of pyrogenic
substances that may remain and pose risks to the patient after a device
is implanted.”
The company added 1,300 square feet of ISO Class 8 microbial-controlled
cleanroom space for critical manufacturing of acute use medical devices
requiring particulate and microbial control. This new facility will be
used for production operations of medical devices including EP
catheters, angioplasty catheters, renal denervation catheters,
guidewires, and other acute medical devices.
Evergreen also added a new 2,600 square foot, ISO Class 7 cleanroom for
microelectronics assembly and production of implantable medical devices.
These include pacemakers, defibrillators, neurostimulator leads,
implantable pulse generators, LVAD controllers and pumps, implant tools,
and other chronic medical devices.
Evergreen maintains an ISO 13485 certification the internationally
accepted standard for medical device development, manufacturing and
testing.
“The installation of these expanded cleanroom facilities is a major
milestone in our goal to be a premier manufacturer of implantable
medical devices that meet a wide range of clinical needs,” said Randy
Nelson, CEO of Evergreen Medical Technologies. “The combination of our
deep understanding of clinical conditions, combined with our engineering
expertise and state-of- the-art facilities, gives us a full spectrum of
product development resources for medical device clients.”
“Our expanded facilities allow us to offer device developers a complete
production solution for active implantable devices, from microelectronic
component assembly to finished implantable device manufacturing,”
concluded Nelson. “Having a high quality production facility in one
location saves time, improves efficiency, and results in implantable
devices of the highest quality and safety for our clients.”
About Evergreen Medical Technologies, Inc.
Evergreen Medical Technologies, Inc. is a design, manufacturing, and
testing partner to medical device innovators worldwide. In collaboration
with entrepreneurs, universities, startups and established companies,
Evergreen Medical transforms clinical need into clinical solutions.
Company leaders and staff leverage decades of experience in leads, pulse
generators and accessories to provide high-quality, cost-effective and
innovative medical solutions that benefit physicians and their patients.
Learn more at www.evergreenmedtech.com.