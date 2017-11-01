AnaptysBio Release: Biotech Announces The Appointment Of Dominic Piscitelli As Chief Financial Officer

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation, today announced the appointment of Dominic Piscitelli as chief financial officer. Mr. Piscitelli will play a key role in AnaptysBio's finance strategy, as well as overseeing the company's accounting and SEC reporting functions.

"We are pleased to welcome Dominic to the senior management team at AnaptysBio," said Hamza Suria, president & CEO of AnaptysBio. "His experience in biotech finance will play a key role in the strategic growth of AnaptysBio as we advance our wholly-owned pipeline programs. We look forward to working closely with Dominic to execute on AnaptysBio's long-term vision in developing antibody medicines for inflammatory diseases."

Prior to joining AnaptysBio, Mr. Piscitelli served as vice president of finance, strategy and investor relations at Medivation, Inc., and played in a key role in its acquisition by Pfizer. Between 2011 and 2012, Mr. Piscitelli served as senior director of collaborations and operations finance at Astellas Pharmaceuticals. From 2001 to 2011, Mr. Piscitelli served in various roles of increasing responsibility culminating as the vice president, treasury & management finance at OSI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and played a significant role in its acquisition by Astellas Pharmaceuticals. Mr. Piscitelli holds bachelors and masters degrees in finance and is a licensed C.P.A.

"I am excited to join the AnaptysBio team during this stage in the company's growth," said Mr. Piscitelli. "AnaptysBio's antibody discovery and development expertise has allowed the company to build a clinical-stage product pipeline funded through equity financings and strategic partnerships."

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes its anti-IL-33 antibody (ANB020) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy and severe adult eosinophilic asthma, its anti-IL-36R antibody (ANB019) for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis, and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases where immune checkpoint receptors are insufficiently activated and have demonstrated efficacy in an animal model of graft-versus-host disease. AnaptysBio's antibody pipeline has been developed using its proprietary SHM platform, which uses in vitro somatic hypermutation for antibody discovery and is designed to replicate features of the human immune system to overcome several key limitations of competing antibody discovery technologies. AnaptysBio has also developed multiple therapeutic antibodies under strategic partnerships, including an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022) currently under clinical development by TESARO, and an undisclosed anti-inflammatory antibody currently in the clinic with Celgene.

