Sobi Release: First Patient Randomized In A Phase II Study Evaluating The Safety And Efficacy Of Anakinra In The Treatment Of Acute Gout

STOCKHOLM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Swedish
Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi™) today announces that the first
patient has been randomized in the phase II study (anaGO) to evaluate
efficacy and safety of Kineret® (anakinra) in the treatment of acute
gout.
The purpose of the study is to evaluate pain relief in people with acute
gout who cannot take or have not previously responded to non-steroidal
anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and colchicine. The anaGO study is a
randomized, double-blind, multicenter study being conducted in North
America studying two dose levels of anakinra (s.c.) in comparison to
intramuscular triamcinolone. In total 159 individuals are planned to be
randomized in the study.
“There is a persistent and significant unmet medical need for resolving
pain in people affected by acute gout, and there is a strong scientific
rationale for investigating the safety and efficacy of anakinra in this
disease. Therefore we are very excited to have the first patient
randomized in this important Phase II study. We look forward to working
with the study sites, and plan to complete enrollment by the second half
of 2017,” says Milan Zdravkovic, Senior Vice President, Head of Research
& Development at Sobi.
About acute gout
An auto inflammatory disease and an intensely painful and disabling
inflammatory arthritis involving one or several joints.
About Kineret®
Kineret® is an interleukin-1 receptor antagonist that in the US is
indicated for reduction in signs and symptoms and slowing the
progression of structural damage in moderately to severely active
rheumatoid arthritis, in patients 18 years of age or older who have
failed 1 or more disease modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs), and for
the treatment of Neonatal-Onset Multisystem Inflammatory Disease (NOMID,
a form of Cryopyrin-Associated Periodic Syndromes (CAPS)).
In Europe Kineret is indicated in adults for the treatment of the signs
and symptoms of Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) in combination with
methotrexate, with an inadequate response to methotrexate alone. In
addition Kineret is indicated in adults, adolescents, children and
infants aged 8 months and older with a body weight of 10 kg or above for
the treatment of Cryopyrin-Associated Periodic Syndromes (CAPS),
including - Neonatal-Onset Multisystem Inflammatory Disease (NOMID) /
Chronic Infantile Neurological, Cutaneous, Articular Syndrome (CINCA),
Muckle-Wells Syndrome (MWS) and Familial Cold Auto inflammatory Syndrome
(FCAS).
Kineret is not approved for the treatment of acute gout.
For full US prescribing information visit www.kineretrx.com
and for full European prescribing information visit the EMA
website.
About Sobi™
Sobi is an international specialty healthcare company dedicated to rare
diseases. Sobi’s mission is to develop and deliver innovative therapies
and services to improve the lives of patients. The product portfolio is
primarily focused on Haemophilia, Inflammation and Genetic diseases.
Sobi also markets a portfolio of specialty and rare disease products
across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and Russia for partner
companies. Sobi is a pioneer in biotechnology with world-class
capabilities in protein biochemistry and biologics manufacturing. In
2015, Sobi had total revenues of SEK 3.2 billion (USD 385 M) and about
700 employees. The share (STO: SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More
information is available at www.sobi.com.
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements about
anakinra and Sobi’s anticipated results of the anaGO study. These
statements reflect Sobi’s current beliefs. However, as with any
pharmaceutical product, there are substantial risks and uncertainties in
the process of drug discovery and development. Except as required by
law, Sobi undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements to
reflect events after the date of this release.