CohBar Release: Company Announces Expiration Of Warrants And Reports Aggregate Proceeds From Warrant Exercises

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CohBar, Inc. (OTCQX: CWBR and TSXV: COB.U), a preclinical stage
biotechnology company focused on developing mitochondria based
therapeutics (MBTs) to treat age-related diseases, announced today
that a total of approximately 2.7 million of the outstanding warrants to
purchase CohBar’s common stock were exercised prior to their expiration
at 5:00 p.m. EST on January 6, 2017. As a result of the warrant
exercises, the Company received total gross proceeds of approximately
$5.3 million and issued a total of 2,672,478 common shares.
CohBar issued a total of approximately 7.4 million common stock purchase
warrants, with an exercise price of $2.00 per share, in conjunction with
its initial public offering (IPO) on the TSX Venture Exchange and
concurrent private placement completed in January 2015. As of January
11, 2017, there are 35,734,469 common shares issued and outstanding.
About CohBar
CohBar (OTCQX: CWBR and TSXV: COB.U) is a
preclinical stage biotechnology company focused on the research and
development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs), an emerging class
of drugs for the treatment of age-related diseases. MBTs originate from
the discovery of a novel group of peptides within the mitochondrial
genome, which regulate metabolism and cell death and whose biological
activity declines with age. CohBar’s efforts focus on the development of
mitochondrial-derived peptides (MDPs) into clinically relevant MBTs that
offer the potential to address a broad range of age-related diseases,
including obesity, fatty liver disease, Type-2 diabetes, cancer,
cardiovascular and neurodegenerative disorders.
For additional company information, please visit www.cohbar.com.