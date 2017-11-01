GI Dynamics (GID.AX) Release: Medical Device Firm Provides 2017 Business Outlook And 2016 Review

BOSTON & SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GI
Dynamics, Inc., (ASX:GID), a medical device company that has
commercialized EndoBarrier® in Europe for patients with type 2 diabetes
and obesity, today released a 2017 business outlook and recap of 2016
accomplishments.
2017 marks the first full calendar year with the company’s new
management team following the 2016 appointment of Scott Schorer as
president and CEO. Schorer subsequently appointed industry veteran Jim
Murphy as chief financial officer and Brian Callahan as chief compliance
officer to help usher in a new era and re-establish key corporate
priorities in driving commercial growth of EndoBarrier®, the first
endoscopically-delivered device therapy for the treatment of type 2
diabetes and obesity. In addition, Dan Moore, an experienced medical
device executive, was named chairman last year, and Oern Stuge, MD, MBA,
was appointed to the board at the beginning of the 2017.
“There is a significant need for effective therapeutic options for the
more than 300 million patients worldwide with type 2 diabetes and
obesity,” said Schorer. “With more than 3,700 implants shipped as of
year-end 2016, and a growing body of evidence demonstrating meaningful
reductions in hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) levels and weight, our focus this
year is on enhancing commercialization in the United Kingdom, Germany
and the Middle East, building on and harnessing the growing body of
efficacy and safety data, and continuing dialogue with the FDA toward
U.S. regulatory approval.”
Priorities for 2017 include the following:
-
GI Dynamics will support commercialization, market access and
reimbursement efforts underway in the United Kingdom, Germany, the
Middle East, and select European countries.
-
GI Dynamics will continue building relationships with regulatory
agencies in Europe and the United States, especially as the company
finalizes the protocol for its pivotal U.S. investigational device
exemption (IDE) trial in anticipation of initiating and beginning to
enroll the trial this year.
-
GI Dynamics will raise capital to secure funding for executing U.S.
clinical development and commercial plans.
-
GI Dynamics will establish a scientific advisory board comprised of
leading experts in treatment and management options for patients with
type 2 diabetes and obesity to aid both clinical development and
commercial strategies.
-
GI Dynamics will bolster the efficacy and safety profile for
EndoBarrier with presentations and publications based on data
generated from multiple post-marketing and investigator-initiated
studies.
-
GI Dynamics will continue to evolve and add to its team.
Highlights from 2016
The new leadership team began work immediately by slashing costs across
the board to stabilize the company and extend the cash runway through
the end of Q3 2017. A $1.1 million placement on the ASX in December
together with a Security Purchase Plan (SPP) investment vehicle, which
is still in process, should allow us sufficient capital to operate the
company through the end of 2017. The company expects to continue to
operate on a lean basis with regard to cash burn.
In 2016, GI Dynamics made promising clinical advancements through
continued support of investigator-initiated studies worldwide and
strengthened regulatory relationships with the FDA and its European
Notified Body.
The company also announced positive data demonstrating improved outcomes
in both A1c and weight reduction as well as reinforcing the EndoBarrier
safety profile. In addition to revamping the management team, the
company made significant strides in streamlining operations and reducing
expenses.
Specific accomplishments include the following:
-
GI Dynamics continued to build its intellectual property protection
around EndoBarrier—the company was granted a total of eight allowances
for patents from the U.S. Patent Office and the European Patent Office.
-
GI Dynamics presented data from the German EndoBarrier Registry during
the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of
Diabetes from 234 patients showing clinically relevant results. Data
indicated a lowering of the absolute A1c mean from 8.5 percent to 7.2
percent in concert with a lowering of antidiabetic medication in 78
percent of patients while reducing the dose of insulin by 42 percent
on a mean basis.
-
GI Dynamics presented results of the ENDO Trial at the American
Diabetes Association’s (ADA’s) 76th Scientific Sessions that
demonstrated clinically meaningful improvements in A1c levels and
weight reduction compared with the sham-treated group. These outcomes
were achieved with only 325 of the planned 500 subjects being
randomized into the trial because the company halted the trial due to
a higher than anticipated rate of hepatic abscess (HA). The overall
safety profile was positive, and of note, no adverse events led to
long-term sequelae or mortality. The data presented included the
following:
-
statistically and clinically significant efficacy—1.1 percent
absolute reduction in HbA1c;
-
statistically and clinically significant efficacy—7.7 percent
reduction in body weight; and
-
data showed that 34.8 percent of patients achieved the ADA target
of A1c = 7.0 percent after 12 months.
The company expects to continue releasing new clinical information on a
regular basis throughout 2017.
“Building on this clinically meaningful data and developing and
enhancing relationships with investigators, providers and patients will
help continue to expand the clinical support for EndoBarrier and help
expand access to treatment,” said Schorer. “We are well on our way
towards achieving the clinical, regulatory, commercial and operational
goals we set out to accomplish at the outset and look forward to sharing
that news with the market.”
