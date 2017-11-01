IDT Biologika Release:Life Science Company Establishes Animal Health Americas Business Unit

Global vaccines and biologics technology leader to focus on the
DESSAU, Germany & ROCKVILLE, Md. & CAMBRIDGE, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IDT Biologika, a world leader in vaccines, announces today that it has
established a new organization to serve the animal health needs of
veterinarians, farmers and government agencies in the Americas. IDT
Animal Health Americas will leverage the company’s global expertise and
technology to offer an innovative range of high-quality autogenous,
wildlife and commercial vaccines and diagnostic solutions for use in
animals.
“Following IDT’s acquisitions in North America in 2015, and the recent
acquisition of Ridgeway Biologicals Ltd. in the United Kingdom, the new
organization further strengthens IDT’s presence around the globe and
unites all quality animal health development, production, approval and
distribution activities for the Americas under one umbrella,” said
Andreas Kastenbauer, head of IDT’s global animal health division. “By
organizing our Animal Health business in the US and Canada, arguably two
of the most important markets in the world, we are rapidly advancing
toward our goal of becoming the leading autogenous and commercial
vaccine manufacturer in the Americas.”
An experienced and fully-integrated leadership team will guide IDT’s
Americas Animal Health operations. José Ochoa, who joined IDT from
Emergent BioSolutions in 2015, has been appointed head of the new
regional business unit for the Americas, responsible for overall growth
and operations. He takes on this new role within Animal Health while
maintaining his position as Chief Business Officer with IDT Biologika
Corporation in Rockville, Maryland. Jackie Gallant, Founder and
President of Gallant Custom Laboratories, sits on IDT’s Scientific
Advisory Board and will continue to oversee research and development of
innovative autogenous biologics, with a focus on serving animal health
customers throughout Canada. She will be supported by Dr. Guy Moser,
General Manager, Gallant Custom Laboratories, and Sam Mostafa, Gallant
Custom Laboratories, who will serve as key account manager for animal
health vaccines in Canada. Andreas Kastenbauer, Managing Director of
IDT, will continue to head IDT’s global Animal Health Division.
“IDT brings to the Americas deep and broad disease fighting expertise in
a wide range of animal health conditions that impact livestock, poultry,
and wildlife, including salmonella, edema, influenza, rabies and more,”
said Mr. Ochoa. “We are currently building a sales network for solutions
in swine diseases and our pipeline products. The company will continue
to invest in the people and infrastructure needed to realize our full
potential and to support future expansion into Latin America.”
Launch of Ecoporc SHIGA Swine Vaccine
IDT Biologika concurrently launched its first fully licensed swine
vaccine for Canada during the Banff Pork Seminar. Ecoporc SHIGA,
developed by IDT, is an innovative vaccine that reduces clinical
symptoms, animal losses and antibiotic use related to edema disease in
swine.
Edema disease is an acute, often fatal, enterotoxemia of recently weaned
pigs caused by specific virotypes of Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia
coli. Edema disease causes serious losses to the pig industry, resulting
in a high rate of mortality among infected pigs.
“Vaccines like Ecoporc SHIGA are vitally important to animal welfare,
disease prevention and consumer protection. By reducing antibiotic use,
vaccination is a modern solution contributing to public health,” said
Dr. Gallant. The product, which has been granted Canadian-wide approval
last year, will soon be available to veterinarians and farmers.
In addition, to Ecoporc SHIGA, IDT is committed to offering a portfolio
of products that address unmet needs, emerging infectious diseases, and
major challenges in terms of keeping North American livestock healthy,
thereby promoting human health.
About IDT Biologika
IDT Biologika is an innovative, privately-held life science company with
nearly 100 years of history and expertise in the research, development
and manufacturing of biologics for the global protection of human and
animal health. IDT is building a global animal health vaccine network,
which was just recently bolstered by the acquisition of Ridgeway
Biologicals Ltd. on January 5. Ridgeway is a leading manufacturer for
autogenous animal health vaccines in the United Kingdom. In addition,
Gallant Custom Laboratories, acquired last summer, is now fully
integrated into the IDT family of companies and helps IDT meet the
regional and local manufacturing needs of customers who provide vaccines
to the livestock and poultry industry.
Headquartered in Dessau-Rosslau, Germany, the company holds an
additional animal health vaccine dedicated R&D and Manufacturing
location in Greifswald -- district Riems. In Denmark, the Netherlands
and Poland, France and Spain, IDT's Animal Health Business Unit operates
through its own subsidiaries.
In its US manufacturing facility in Rockville, Maryland, IDT Biologika
GmbH primarily works on vaccine development for clinical phase 1 and 2
projects and provides early development capabilities for the human
vaccine market.
IDT Biologika is a company of the Klocke Holding Group. The Klocke
Holding Group companies specialize in contract manufacturing and
packaging of pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and cosmetic products. With more
than 2,200 employees and producing at eight locations in Europe and
North America, the family-owned Klocke Group offers comprehensive
services for production and packaging of pharmaceutical products. For
more information, visit www.idt-biologika.com.