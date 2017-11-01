 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s Device Subsidiary Gets Into Value-Based Analytics



1/11/2017 7:41:51 AM

Medical device manufacturers are adjusting their marketing tactics “in an effort to position themselves at the forefront of value-based care,” wrote Ryan Parker, in a post on his company website last month. And this week, Johnson & Johnson Medical Device Companies provided an example for others to follow with a new program which is designed to support the movement from volume- to value-based care and even includes a risk-sharing option.

