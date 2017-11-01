Biomedical Systems Release: Company Names Kids Rock Cancer As The Beneficiary Of 2017 Charity Support

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biomedical Systems is pleased to announce it has selected Maryville University's Kids Rock Cancer program as its charity of focus for 2017. The company will support Kids Rock Cancer not only through fundraising efforts, but also volunteerism and advocacy to continue to help raise awareness for the organization.

“We are thrilled to select Kids Rock Cancer this year as our charity of focus. We believe their mission of providing an emotional outlet and fostering self-expression for kids and teens affected by cancer and other blood disorders highlights an important need for these patients. We are particularly drawn to this organization as we serve some of these very same patients by facilitating new treatments through our work with clinical trials. Perhaps together we can help address both the medical and emotional needs of these kids,” said Tim Barrett, CEO, at Biomedical Systems.

Working with area cancer treatment centers, Kids Rock Cancer helps children in the St. Louis community successfully cope with the emotional challenges that occur when they or a loved one have been diagnosed with cancer or other blood disorders. Using music as a therapeutic tool, Kids Rock Cancer music therapists help participants combat feelings of anxiety, depression, uncertainty and helplessness by helping them compose and record songs.

Now approaching its seventh anniversary, the program has helped 975 participants write and record more than 745 songs on CDs to keep and cherish.

“Maryville University's Kids Rock Cancer is thrilled to be named Biomedical System's 2017 charity partner. Thanks to the company's generous support, children and teens undergoing treatment for cancer and other blood disorders will have the opportunity to work with a music therapist, free of charge, to compose and record their very own song. The program provides our ‘rock stars’ with an emotional outlet and a distraction from their treatment. We look forward to partnering on many events throughout 2017,” said Liz Haynes, Director of Special Programs, Maryville University.

About Kids Rock Cancer

To learn more and hear actual song recordings by some of the participants, visit kidsrockcancer.org.

About Biomedical Systems

Biomedical Systems is a premier global provider of centralized diagnostic services. Founded in 1975, Biomedical Systems has grown to be a leading clinical trial provider to pharmaceutical, medical device, biotech, and CROs. Its comprehensive clinical trial solutions include cardiac safety, pulmonary function, imaging, eCOA, and scientific affairs.

Biomedical Systems’ corporate headquarters is located in St. Louis, Missouri. European headquarters is located in Brussels, Belgium with supporting offices in Japan, China and India, which are able to resupply equipment and materials to challenging areas around the world in a timely, cost-effective manner. Its global staff speaks 21 languages, facilitating communication with international sponsors and sites delivering better quality data. With five strategically located offices spanning the globe, Biomedical Systems has managed thousands of clinical trials in over 95 countries and can offer services and support 24 hours a day. For more information, visit http://www.biomedsys.com/.