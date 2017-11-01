LKC Technologies Release: Meddevice Company's Portable RETeval Electrodiagnostic Device and Sensor Strips Earn Two United States Patents

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- LKC Technologies once again leads through innovation as the RETeval device, LKC's full function flash ERG/VEP system, was granted a patent (USPTO # 9,492,098 B2) on November 15, 2016 for its exclusive stimulus generation, and another patent (USPTO # 9,510,762 B2) on December 6, 2016 for its LKC Sensor Strip skin electrode arrays.

These patents have far-reaching implications, as the products enable physicians and researchers to better utilize visual electrophysiology to evaluate retina function through the assessment, diagnosis, and monitoring of a variety of vision-threatening diseases such as glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy.

"Today's eye care professionals want repeatable, accurate test results and easy to use systems that help them understand what is going on with their patients," said LKC Technologies President and patent author, Jim Datovech. "The RETeval device utilizes traditional corneal based electrodes, but certain clinical settings benefit from the less invasive skin electrodes. LKC's Sensor Strip skin electrodes, are easy to use, cost effective, and more efficient than other skin electrode options. Where warranted, patients appreciate the non-invasive nature of these electrodes and fast ERG testing with the RETeval device, and doctors appreciate the reliability and repeatability of ERG results using the device, regardless of their choice of electrode."

LKC Technologies' handheld RETeval visual electrodiagnostic system is a complete solution for ophthalmologic flash Electroretinogram (ERG) and flash Visual Evoked Potential (VEP) testing.

LKC Sensor Strips have the following benefits:

All three necessary electrodes in one array for easy placement of all electrodes

Three simultaneous connections with one connector, making it impossible to misconnect electrodes to device

Patented torsion-relief feature of LKC's Sensor Strips and automatic electrode clip disconnection feature reduces the chance of the connector or cable inadvertently pulling the electrode off of the skin from patient movement or environmental factors

ABOUT LKC TECHNOLOGIES

When vision issues impact your everyday life, LKC Technologies is here to help. With over 40 years of experience in the visual electrophysiology field, eye care professionals and researchers worldwide are talking about the RETeval device, a transformational handheld ERG device. LKC Technologies is committed to developing innovative products that lead to the preservation and treatment of sight. LKC Technologies: Vision Defined.

