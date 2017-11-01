|
Zapping The Brain Really Does Seem To Improve Depression, Rio Grande Neurosciences Study
1/11/2017 7:28:26 AM
Now we know – zapping the brain with electricity really does seem to improve some medical conditions, meaning it may be a useful tool for treating depression.
Transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) involves using electrodes to send a weak current across the brain. Stimulating brain tissue like this has been linked to effects ranging from accelerated learning to improving the symptoms of depression and faster recovery from strokes.
Thousands of studies have suggested the technique may be useful for everything from schizophrenia and Parkinson’s to tinnitus and autism.
comments powered by