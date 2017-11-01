 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
This App Uses A Game To Fight Depression, University of Washington Study



1/11/2017 7:15:10 AM

A game-based app for phones and tablets called Project: EVO seems to help older adults with depression feel better by targeting underlying cognitive conditions, such as attention and focus, according to two recent studies.

“We found that moderately depressed people do better with apps like this because they address or treat correlates of depression,” says Patricia Areán, a University of Washington School of Medicine researcher in psychiatry and behavioral sciences.

Read at Futurity


Futurity
   

