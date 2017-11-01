 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
It Costs About 20 Cents To Build This Blood Centrifuge, Stanford University Study



1/11/2017 7:13:04 AM

Bioengineers have created hand-powered centrifuge that separates blood into its individual components in only 1.5 minutes.

Built from 20 cents of paper, twine, and plastic, a “paperfuge” can spin at speeds of 125,000 rpm and exert centrifugal forces of 30,000 Gs.

“To the best of my knowledge, it’s the fastest spinning object driven by human power,” says Manu Prakash, an assistant professor of bioengineering at Stanford University.

