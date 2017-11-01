|
5 Facts Donald Trump Needs To Know About Vaccines
1/11/2017 7:09:37 AM
The environmentalist and anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. met with Donald Trump this morning, followed by early reports that Trump had appointed Kennedy to chair a presidential commission on vaccine safety, according to USA Today and other outlets. Later in the afternoon, however, Trump Transition team statements appeared to contradict what Kennedy had reported. The role Kennedy will play, if any, during Trump's administration remains somewhat vague based on Trump's transition team's response.
