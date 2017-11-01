BioSig Technologies Release: Medtech's PURE EP System Featured In The Journal Of The American College Of Cardiology: Clinical Electrophysiology

Minneapolis, MN, Jan. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: BSGM), a medical device company developing a proprietary technology platform designed to improve the $4 billion electrophysiology (EP) marketplace, announced that the company’s PURE EP(TM) System, a novel cardiac electrophysiology (EP) signal acquisition and analysis system, was featured in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC): Clinical Electrophysiology. The article entitled Novel Electrophysiology Signal Recording System Enables Specific Visualization of the Purkinje Network and Other High-Frequency Signals highlights the potential benefits of using BioSig’s PURE EP System compared to a standard recording system. The study was completed by the team led by Dr. Samuel Asirvatham at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

“We are pleased to have such a prestigious journal recognize the potential advantages of the PURE EP System,” said Jay Millerhagen, BioSig’s Vice President of Clinical Research.

The study focused on signals from the Purkinje network in the heart’s ventricles or lower chambers of the heart. Many ventricular arrhythmias are initiated in the Purkinje fiber conduction system. Ventricular arrhythmias are a major source of sudden death, which accounts for approximately half of cardiac mortality. This study proved that by using BioSig’s PURE EP System during catheter ablation, doctors may be better able to treat these types of complex arrhythmias.

About JACC Journals

The Journal of the American College of Cardiology program is the best read cardiovascular journal program worldwide, with an international reputation for excellence. JACC is consistently rated the number one benefit of membership in the American College of Cardiology, and maintains the highest Impact Factor in the area of cardiovascular medicine. The JACC journals publish peer-reviewed articles on all aspects of cardiovascular disease, including original clinical studies, translational investigations with clear clinical relevance, state-of-the art papers, review articles, and editorials interpreting and commenting on the research presented.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies is a medical device company that is developing a proprietary technology platform designed to improve the $4 billion EP marketplace (1) (biosigtech.com). Led by a proven management team and a veteran, independent Board of Directors, Minneapolis-based BioSig Technologies is preparing to commercialize its PURE EP System.

The PURE EP(TM) System is a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel signal acquisition and analysis system engineered to assist electrophysiologists in making clinical decisions in real-time by acquiring and displaying high-fidelity cardiac signal recordings and providing clarity of data which may be used to guide the electrophysiologists in identifying ablation targets - areas of tissue to treat that otherwise create a heart rhythm disturbance (arrhythmia).

Analysts forecast the global market for EP devices will grow at a 12.1 percent compound annual growth rate, from $2.5 billion in 2012 to $5.5 billion by 2019(1), making it one of the fastest growing medical device segments. Just in the US, the number of Atrial Fibrillation (AF) and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) arrhythmia ablations is forecast to grow at 10.5 percent from 2012 to 2017(2).

BioSig has partnered with Minnetronix on technology development and is working toward FDA 510(k) clearance for the PURE EP System. The Company has achieved proof of concept validation and tested its prototype at the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) Cardiac Arrhythmia Center; and has performed pre-clinical studies at Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. Additionally, an Advanced Research Program at Mayo Clinic began in June 2016. The Company is also collaborating with other prestigious cardiac arrhythmia centers including Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute, UH Case Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio and Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York.

(1) Electrophysiology Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 – 2019

(2) HRI 2013 "Global Opportunities in Medical Devices & Diagnostics" report; triangulation of multiple sources; AF includes left atrial tachycardia, left WPW, left atrial flutter.

