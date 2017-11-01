 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Boston Scientific (BSX) Finds ‘Fix’ for Lotus Edge Heart Valve, Expects to Submit PMA in May



1/11/2017 6:54:03 AM

Boston Scientific has reportedly found a fix for its Lotus Edge heart valve after the company paused implantations of the device in October last year.

The Marlborough, Mass.-based company expects to submit a premarket application to the FDA in May, according to a Barclays report. The submission time would position Boston Scientific for approval by the end of the year, with a launch in early 2018.

Boston Scientific said it expects to see structural heart revenue of $300 million for 2017, up from $200 million this year, with contributions from its Watchman and Lotus/Lotus Edge devices.

Read at MassDevice


