Palatin Tech (PTN) Release: Company To Hold Call Following Closing Of Licensing Agreement For North American Rights To Rekynda

CRANBURY, N.J., Jan. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE MKT: PTN) announced that after the closing of its licensing agreement with AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAG) for exclusive North American rights to develop and commercialize Rekynda (bremelanotide), an investigational product designed for on-demand treatment of hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD) in pre-menopausal women, it will hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the licensing agreement and next steps for Palatin. The licensing agreement is expected to close in the first quarter of calendar year 2017.

The call will discuss Palatin's role in further development and regulatory approval of Rekynda, and potential licensing transactions outside North America. The call will also discuss Palatin's anticipated next steps in its other drug development programs, including its melanocortin receptor-­1 agonist peptides for treatment of inflammatory and dermatologic disease indications, melanocortin receptor-4 agonist compounds for treatment of obesity and diabetes, and natriuretic peptide receptor-­A agonist compounds for treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary indications.

Palatin will announce the date and time of its conference call and audio webcast shortly after closing of the licensing agreement with AMAG Pharmaceuticals.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted, receptor-specific peptide therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need and commercial potential. Palatin's strategy is to develop products and then form marketing collaborations with industry leaders in order to maximize their commercial potential. For additional information regarding Palatin, please visit Palatin's website at http://www.palatin.com.

Rekynda is a trademark of Palatin Technologies, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements about future expectations of Palatin Technologies, Inc., such as statements about actions by third parties, clinical trial results, potential actions by regulatory agencies, financings, projected operations and other statements containing the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," and similar expressions, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as that term is defined in the Private Securities

Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Palatin intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause Palatin's actual results to be materially different from its historical results or from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Palatin's actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements for reasons including, but not limited to, factors discussed in Palatin's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Palatin is not responsible for updating for events that occur after the date of this press release.

