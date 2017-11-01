The Scripps Research Institute Release: Biomedical Institute Signs Collaboration Agreement With Pfizer (PFE) To Advance DNA-Encoded Library Technology

LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Scripps Research Institute (TSRI), a leading non-profit biomedical research institute, today announced a research collaboration and license agreement with Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) to pioneer new DNA-encoded library (DEL) technology, including new synthetic chemistry for the creation of next-generation DELs, a potentially transformative technology for early stage drug discovery research.

Under the terms of the collaboration, Pfizer will pay a technology access fee and thereby gain access to innovative chemical synthesis technology developed at TSRI. Members of the TSRI chemistry departmentProfessors Phil Baran, Ph.D., Dale Boger, Ph.D., Jin-Quan Yu, Ph.D., K. Barry Sharpless, Ph.D., and otherswill work alongside Pfizer scientists to adapt these chemical methods for use in creating DELs, which require stringent processes that are tolerant of the delicate DNA backbone. TSRI and Pfizer may choose to expand the scope of the joint research to include other technologies relevant for enabling DEL-based drug discovery. Financial terms of the agreement are not disclosed.

"TSRI's chemistry department is known for its rich history of innovation, and that has never been more true than today," said TSRI President Peter Schultz, Ph.D. "We are delighted to partner with Pfizer in an area where pioneering chemical methodologies can have a significant impact on the discovery of new medicines for unmet medical needs."

In contrast to conventional drug screening where a few million small molecules are evaluated in biological systems, DEL screening uses DNA-based "barcodes" to survey billions of small molecules, potentially increasing the ability of researchers to identify promising chemical leads. While this technology was originally conceived at TSRI by Richard Lerner, M.D., and Sydney Brenner, Ph.D., in the early 1990s, the reduction to practice has taken decades and required technological advances in DNA sequencing and informatics in order to be more fully realized.

"We look forward to continuing our longtime relationship with TSRI," said Tony Wood, Senior Vice President and Head of Medicinal Sciences, Pfizer. "We hope that this new collaboration will contribute to the creation of novel chemistries that can be used by Pfizer to prepare unique libraries for screening which, together with our parallel medicinal chemistry expertise, will have the potential to help us accelerate the discovery of new medicines for patients."

About The Scripps Research Institute

The Scripps Research Institute (TSRI) is one of the world's largest independent, not-for-profit organizations focusing on research in the biomedical sciences. TSRI is internationally recognized for its contributions to science and health, including its role in laying the foundation for new treatments for cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, hemophilia, and other diseases. An institution that evolved from the Scripps Metabolic Clinic founded by philanthropist Ellen Browning Scripps in 1924, the institute now employs more than 2,500 people on its campuses in La Jolla, CA, and Jupiter, FL, where its renowned scientistsincluding two Nobel laureates and 20 members of the National Academies of Science, Engineering or Medicinework toward their next discoveries. The institute's graduate program, which awards PhD degrees in biology and chemistry, ranks among the top ten of its kind in the nation. In October 2016, TSRI announced a strategic affiliation with the California Institute for Biomedical Research (Calibr), representing a renewed commitment to the discovery and development of new medicines to address unmet medical needs. For more information, see www.scripps.edu.

