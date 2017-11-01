 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
How Gilead (GILD) Can Spend Its $32 Billion Stockpile to Reignite Investor Optimism



1/11/2017 6:24:10 AM

Sliding hepatitis C treatment sales and discouraging news regarding its clinical-stage drug pipeline caused Gilead Sciences shares to tumble 29% in 2016. Can management rekindle investor optimism in 2017?

In this clip from The Motley Fool's Industry Focus: Healthcare podcast, analyst Kristine Harjes is joined by Todd Campbell to discuss what Gilead Sciences may do to get back on track, including how management could use its $31 billion cash stockpile to spark growth.

Read at Motley Fool


