Daiichi Sankyo to Shutter Indian R&D Center, 170 Employees Affected

Daiichi Sankyo Announces Reorganization of Research & Development System

– Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (hereafter, Daiichi Sankyo) today announced its decision to close its research subsidiary, Daiichi Sankyo India Pharma Private Limited (location: Gurgaon, India; hereafter, DSIN), to increase R&D productivity.

Daiichi Sankyo is reviewing its global R&D system with the aim of decreasing R&D operations costs and redistributing resources to the further development of its R&D pipeline.

DSIN presently employs approximately 170 people, mainly engaged in conducting drug discovery research targeting infectious diseases and inflammation. Following its closure, the DSIN R&D pipeline (including research themes selected by the Global Health Innovative Technology Fund [GHIT Fund]) will be transferred to Daiichi Sankyo’s R&D Division.