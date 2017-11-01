Takeda (TKPYY) Takes a $125 Million+ Chance, Seals an Option to Buy Bay Area Startup Maverick Therapeutics

- Collaboration to Develop a Novel Biologics Platform with the Potential
to Improve the Therapeutic Utility of T-cell Redirection Therapy for the
Treatment of Cancer -
- Takeda Invests $125 Million in Maverick, Including Exclusive
Option-to-Acquire -
BRISBANE, Calif. & CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & OSAKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maverick Therapeutics Inc., an MPM Capital portfolio company, and Takeda
Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502) announced today that they
have entered a collaboration to develop Maverick’s T-cell engagement
platform created specifically to improve the utility of T-cell
redirection therapy for the treatment of cancer. The $125 million of
funding includes an upfront option, equity and research and development
funding payments, and provides Takeda the exclusive right to purchase
Maverick after five years for an undisclosed sum. Maverick was founded
in 2016.
allow us to address previously intractable oncology targets,” said
Jeanmarie Guenot, Ph.D., Maverick’s co-founder. “Importantly, this
strong collaboration should allow us to move rapidly to the clinic and
address unmet needs in cancer immunotherapy.”
“We see significant potential in Maverick to develop unique, small and
customizable T-cell engagement therapeutics,” said Phil Rowlands,
Interim Head, Oncology Therapeutic Area Unit, Takeda. “Collaborations
are critical to helping us advance our aspiration of curing cancer.
Working together with Maverick will enable us to leverage a potentially
groundbreaking biologics platform to support Takeda’s goal of developing
innovative, targeted therapies to treat people with cancer.”
MPM’s BioVentures 2014 and the UBS Oncology Impact Fund, managed by MPM
Capital, join Takeda in a $23 million Series B Financing as a key
element of the financing package. Takeda will add a director to
Maverick’s Board. The management team of Maverick will be led by
President and Chief Scientific Officer Hans-Peter Gerber, Ph.D.,
formerly of Pfizer.
Takeda signed agreements with Maverick Therapeutics through its
wholly-owned subsidiary, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
About Maverick Therapeutics
Maverick Therapeutics is a private start-up biotechnology company that
had been solely financed by MPM Capital. Maverick was spun out of its
former parent, Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., during 2016. Maverick’s novel
T-cell engagement format has the potential to eliminate the toxicity
challenges inherent in the use of T-cell redirection therapy due to
expression of the target antigen on normal tissue. Maverick’s
therapeutic antibodies are designed to be inactive upon administration
but fully active in the tumor microenvironment. Maverick was founded by
Jeanmarie Guenot, Ph.D., MPM founder Luke Evnin, Ph.D., and Patrick
Baeuerle, Ph.D., an internationally renowned cancer immunologist and an
acknowledged leader in the T-cell redirection field.
About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is a global, research and
development-driven pharmaceutical company committed to bringing better
health and a brighter future to patients by translating science into
life-changing medicines. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on oncology,
gastroenterology and central nervous system therapeutic areas plus
vaccines. Takeda conducts R&D both internally and with partners to stay
at the leading edge of innovation. New innovative products, especially
in oncology and gastroenterology, as well as our presence in Emerging
Markets, fuel the growth of Takeda. More than 30,000 Takeda employees
are committed to improving quality of life for patients, working with
our partners in health care in more than 70 countries. For more
information, visit http://www.takeda.com/news.
Additional information about Takeda is available through its corporate
website, www.takeda.com,
and additional information about Takeda Oncology, the brand for the
global oncology business unit of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited,
is available through its website, www.takedaoncology.com.
About MPM Capital
MPM Capital (http://www.mpmcapital.com)
is an early-stage life sciences venture firm founding and investing in
companies that seek to cure major diseases by translating scientific
innovations into positive clinical outcomes. MPM’s portfolio of
companies aims to revolutionize the face of medicine across multiple
areas including cancer, diabetes, obesity, pain, eHealth and more. With
its experienced and dedicated team of operating executives and medical
and scientific advisory board, MPM is powering novel medical
breakthroughs that transform patient lives. MPM is currently investing
from two funds - the BV2014 and UBS Oncology Impact Fund.