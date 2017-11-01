ACell Release: Company Announces Distribution Agreement With Southmedic

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- ACell, Inc. today announced a distribution agreement with Southmedic, Incorporated, a leading Canadian manufacturer and distributor of medical devices. Under the agreement, ACell will be the exclusive US distributor of Southmedic's Dynamic Tissue Systems (DTS) product line. Additionally, this agreement establishes Southmedic as the exclusive Canadian distributor of ACell's current line of medical devices.

The DTS product portfolio includes six devices designed to facilitate faster wound closure in a variety of clinical situations. The devices provide dynamic appositional forces, or "cyclic stretching," which relax the natural retraction of open wounds through mechanical stretch. Chronic cyclic stretching leads to constructive remodeling, including tissue generation and adaptation.

"ACell is committed to becoming the preeminent surgical wound management company, and the addition of DTS products will greatly enhance our ability to help surgeons and patients in the area of complex wound care," said Patrick A. McBrayer, ACell's President and CEO.

"Delayed wound closure prolongs patient length-of-stay and ultimately leads to higher healthcare costs. The DTS product line is a natural complement to ACell's wound products Cytal Wound Matrix and MicroMatrix® giving physicians additional effective treatment options for their most challenging wounds," said ACell's Chief Science Officer, Thomas W. Gilbert, Ph.D.

About ACell, Inc.

ACell, Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of medical devices for wound management and surgical soft tissue repair. ACell is committed to becoming and remaining an innovative leader in regenerative medical technology, offering superior healing options for doctors and patients. ACell is a privately held company and operates manufacturing facilities in Columbia, MD and Lafayette, IN.

