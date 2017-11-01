 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
After Ariad (ARIA), These 3 Drug Cancer Firms Could be Taken Out Next



1/11/2017 6:02:01 AM

Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical Company announced yesterday that it's acquiring ARIAD Pharmaceuticals for $24 per share, or $5.2 billion. The deal removes yet another commercial-stage cancer drugmaker from the market, and the lofty price paid by Takeda, which represented a 75% premium to ARIAD Pharmaceuticals' prior closing price, suggests that the appetite to pay up for promising cancer drug companies remains healthy.

Following ARIAD Pharmaceuticals' acquisition, I think pressure could mount for Array Biopharma, Seattle Genetics, and Exelixis to put themselves up for sale. Should these cancer drug stocks be a part of your portfolio? Read on to find out.

Read at Motley Fool


