After Ariad (ARIA), These 3 Drug Cancer Firms Could be Taken Out Next
1/11/2017 6:02:01 AM
Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical Company announced yesterday that it's acquiring ARIAD Pharmaceuticals for $24 per share, or $5.2 billion. The deal removes yet another commercial-stage cancer drugmaker from the market, and the lofty price paid by Takeda, which represented a 75% premium to ARIAD Pharmaceuticals' prior closing price, suggests that the appetite to pay up for promising cancer drug companies remains healthy.
Following ARIAD Pharmaceuticals' acquisition, I think pressure could mount for Array Biopharma, Seattle Genetics, and Exelixis to put themselves up for sale. Should these cancer drug stocks be a part of your portfolio? Read on to find out.
