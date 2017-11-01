Employer:
JPM17
:
Sarepta
(
SRPT
)'s New Numbers Impress Investors, Stock Gained $300 Million Overnight
1/11/2017 5:48:10 AM
Sarepta Therapeutics provided two numbers Tuesday that should wipe away the worst fears investors have had about the commercial launch of Exondys 51, its newly approved treatment for boys with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD.).
In the fourth quarter, Sarepta recorded $5.4 million in sales of Exondys 51, the company said. The drug was approved on Sept. 19.
Street expectations for Exondys 51 sales in its first quarter of commercial launch have been volatile and widely divergent but the analyst consensus was $4.9 million, according to Factset.
Read at
The Street.com
Read at
Motley Fool
Read at
CNBC
Read at
Boston Business Journal
