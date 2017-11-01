 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Trump Has Another Top FDA Post to Fill



1/11/2017 5:42:03 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
George Karavetsos, director of the Food and Drug Administration's Office of Criminal Investigations (OCI), will depart the agency to join a private law firm, according to an internal announcement seen by Reuters.

Karavetsos in January 2015 became director of the 280-unit operation, which conducts criminal probes involving food, drugs, devices, cosmetics and tobacco.

His last day will be Jan. 20, the day Donald Trump is sworn in as president.

Read at News Release
Read at Reuters
Read at MassDevice
Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 