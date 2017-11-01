 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

JPM17: New Biogen (BIIB) CEO on Groundbreaking Alzheimer's Trial and the Company's Future



1/11/2017 5:32:53 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Biogen’s new CEO showed up at JP Morgan to rally support for the company’s pipeline and raise the prospect of executing a few new deals in 2017.

CEO Michel Vounatsos saw reason for encouragement for the future of aducanumab after Eli Lilly’s solanezumab failed a huge Phase III effort in Alzheimer’s, according to Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges’ summary of his presentation. Biogen’s partner Eisai, meanwhile, plans to put out data on their anti-amyloid antibody BAN2401 in the next 12-18 months. An oral BACE program for elenbecestat (aka E2609) has got underway.

Read at Motley Fool
Read at News Release
Read at Bloomberg


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 