JPM17: New Biogen (BIIB) CEO on Groundbreaking Alzheimer's Trial and the Company's Future
1/11/2017 5:32:53 AM
Biogen’s new CEO showed up at JP Morgan to rally support for the company’s pipeline and raise the prospect of executing a few new deals in 2017.
CEO Michel Vounatsos saw reason for encouragement for the future of aducanumab after Eli Lilly’s solanezumab failed a huge Phase III effort in Alzheimer’s, according to Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges’ summary of his presentation. Biogen’s partner Eisai, meanwhile, plans to put out data on their anti-amyloid antibody BAN2401 in the next 12-18 months. An oral BACE program for elenbecestat (aka E2609) has got underway.
