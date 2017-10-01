rMark Bio Release: Company Leverages Cognitive Computing To Build A Saas Platform That Delivers Personalized Solutions For Pharmaceutical Companies And Their Liaisons

CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- rMark Bio, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is bridging the gap between pharmaceutical companies and researchers through their deep learning analytics platform. rMark Bio is a business intelligence Software as a Service (SaaS) that uses cognitive computing to derive strategic recommendations and insights after mining global health data, clinical trials, and academic research along with internal company data.

Collaborative partnerships between pharmaceutical companies and academia are essential for identifying new drug targets, consulting on drug markets, and sales and marketing efforts. However, the approaches by which companies identify partners are inefficient, resulting in wasted money, time, and opportunity. "This problem is compounded by the rising number of clinicians and academic researchers and by the increasing volume and complexity of the data that they produce," says Dr. Lev Becker Co-founder and Assistant Professor at the University of Chicago. In response to these challenges, rMark Bio developed a deep learning analytics platform that increases the efficiency by which pharmaceutical companies identify, partner, and manage partnerships with clinical and academic scientists.

rMark Bio's Collaboration Recommendation Engine (CoRE) platform is built on top of the cognitive computing power of IBM Watson. CoRE starts by capturing and analyzing daily information about clinical practitioners and academic scientists and their research. Next, CoRE analyzes a company's team, current partnerships, internal research data, and corporate goals. Finally, by aligning the analysis of external health data and a company's internal data, CoRE delivers prioritized partnership recommendations, engagement strategies, and insights for therapeutic areas of interest. As the needs of a company change, CoRE adjusts its recommendations by intelligently tailoring new insights that align with the shifting priorities.

The more a company uses applications built on the CoRE platform, the more intelligent and personalized the recommendations and insights become. "We want to bring that serendipitous 'ah-ha' feeling from personalized recommendations and insights we enjoy each day on services like Spotify, Amazon or Netflix to pharmaceutical companies and their liaisons looking for the right strategic partners," said Jason Smith, rMark Bio's CEO and Co-founder. CoRE learns and grows with each company, while providing customizable alerts and reporting based on the needs of various departments of a company such as Medical Affairs, Commercialization, Research & Development and Field Science Liaisons.

A Pilot Program is now available for pharmaceutical companies to gain early access to rMark Bio's SaaS platform and their flagship application, CoRE KOL. CoRE KOL, available on both the web and iOS, is designed to help Field Science Liaisons identify clinical and academic partners. With the Pilot Program, companies can begin identifying partners and provide feedback on ways to customize the platform and application to better suit their unique needs before obtaining an enterprise license.

About rMark Bio Inc.

rMark Bio is a cognitive computing Software as a Service (SaaS) company based in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 2015 by Jason Smith, Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Lev Becker, Chief Science Officer, rMark Bio delivers tailored business intelligence to pharmaceutical companies by combining real-time global health data and a company's internal data. rMark Bio is an IBM Watson Partner, a MATTER member and an iBio PACT technology partner. Visit rMarkBio.com to learn more.

