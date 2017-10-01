|
QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) Release: Company Announces Comprehensive Range Of Enhancements For GeneReader NGS System
Launch of new QIAact gene panels and customized panels service complemented by performance upgrades that further differentiate first Sample to Insight NGS sequencing solution
QIAGEN N.V. (NASDAQ: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced a comprehensive range of enhancements for the GeneReader NGS System* - in particular the launch of new gene panels that will create a full menu for oncology applications - that are designed to significantly improve the utility, efficiency and cost-effectiveness of the world's first Sample to Insight next-generation sequencing (NGS) solution.
QIAGEN also announced that it achieved the target set for 55-60 GeneReader NGS Systems placements with customers worldwide at the end of 2016 following the start of commercialization in late 2015. This represents more than a 10% share of the estimated global annual market for new placements of benchtop sequencer used for oncology applications.
"We are very pleased with the response of customers to the GeneReader NGS System, which has confirmed our strategic decision to provide a simpler, more cost-effective way for any laboratory worldwide to take advantage of NGS technology and improve outcomes," said Peer M. Schatz, Chief Executive Officer of QIAGEN N.V. "This comprehensive range of enhancements will further differentiate the GeneReader NGS System and help customers explore the expanding content menu and ability to gain valuable molecular insights. We look forward to further expanding and enhancing the utility, efficiency and cost-effectiveness of this truly differentiated Sample to Insight solution and our NGS portfolio."
