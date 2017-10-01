|
NovoCure Release: Company To Report Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2016 Financial Results
1/10/2017 11:45:26 AM
ST. HELIER, Jersey--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) announced today that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016 on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, before the open of U.S.-based financial markets. Novocure management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results for the three and 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2016, at 8 a.m. EST on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017.
comments powered by