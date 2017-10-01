|
GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK) Release: Diagnostic Company Announces Preliminary Q4 2016 Financial Results
1/10/2017 11:44:34 AM
CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq:GNMK), a leading provider of automated, multiplex molecular diagnostic testing systems, today reported preliminary fourth quarter 2016 revenue of $14.9 million, an increase of 13% over the prior year period. Accordingly, the Company expects full year 2016 revenue to be $49.2 million, an increase of 25% versus 2015. The Company also announced that it finished the year with more than 55 customer agreements in place totaling over 85 ePlex instruments.
