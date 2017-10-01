|
ICON Release: Pharma Issues Financial Guidance For Full Year 2017
1/10/2017 11:41:20 AM
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ICON plc (NASDAQ:ICLR), a global provider of drug development solutions and services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries, today announced its financial guidance for the year ended December 31, 2017. For the full year 2017 revenue will be in the range of $1,700 - $1,750 million, representing growth of 2 - 5% and earnings per share will be in the range of $5.00 - $5.20, representing growth of 6 - 11%.
comments powered by