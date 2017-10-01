Hutchison China MediTech (Chi-Med) Release: Company Initiates HMPL-523 Clinical Trials In Hematological Cancer In China

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hutchison China MediTech Limited (“Chi-Med”) (AIM/Nasdaq: HCM) today
announces that it has initiated a Phase I trial of its novel spleen
tyrosine kinase (“Syk”) inhibitor, HMPL-523, in patients with
hematological malignancies in China. The first patient was dosed on
December 27, 2016. This study complements the ongoing Phase I trial in
patients in Australia with hematological malignancies, which is expected
to complete dose-escalation in the first half of 2017.
Syk, a non-receptor type of tyrosine kinase, plays a pivotal role in the
regulation of the B-cell receptor (BCR) signaling pathway, which
regulates proliferation, differentiation and survival of B lymphocytes.
The abnormal activation of BCR signaling is closely related to
transformation and development of B-cell lymphoma. Data from a recent
pre-clinical study investigating the in vitro and in vivo
anti-tumor activities of HMPL-523 was presented at the annual meeting of
the American Society of Hematology held in San Diego, CA on December 5,
2016. The presentation is available at www.chi-med.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/pre161206_523ash.pdf.
Additional details about this study may be found at clinicaltrials.gov,
using identifier NCT02857998.
Clinical development in immunology
HMPL-523 is also being studied in immunological indications. Clinical
data for HMPL-523 in a Phase I dose-escalating study in healthy
volunteers in Australia was recently presented at the 2016 annual
meeting of the American College of Rheumatology/Association of
Rheumatology Health Professionals, which was held in November 2016. The
detailed poster presentation can be viewed at www.chi-med.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/pre1611141.png.
The Company plans to initiate proof-of-concept clinical trials in the
United States in 2017.
About B-cell signaling
The BCR signaling pathway regulates proliferation, differentiation and
survival of B lymphocytes, a major cellular component of the immune
system. The abnormal activation of BCR signaling is closely related to
transformation and development of hematological cancers (i.e. B-cell
malignancies), including lymphoma and leukemia, as well as autoimmune
diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis. Targeted BCR signaling
therapies, including monoclonal antibodies and small molecules, have
been proven to be clinically effective for the treatment of B-cell
malignancies, leading to scientific and commercial success.
Syk is a key protein involved in the BCR signaling pathway.
About Chi-Med
Chi-Med is an innovative biopharmaceutical company which researches,
develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and healthcare
products. Its Innovation Platform, Hutchison MediPharma Limited, focuses
on discovering and developing innovative therapeutics in oncology and
autoimmune diseases for the global market. Its Commercial Platform
manufactures, markets, and distributes prescription drugs and consumer
health products in China.
Chi-Med is majority owned by the multinational conglomerate CK Hutchison
Holdings Limited (SEHK: 0001). For more information, please visit: www.chi-med.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements
reflect Chi-Med’s current expectations regarding future events,
including its expectations for the clinical development of HMPL-523,
plans to initiate clinical studies for HMPL-523 (including
proof-of-concept trials in the United States), its expectations as to
whether such studies would meet their primary or secondary endpoints,
and its expectations as to the timing of the completion and the release
of results from such studies. Forward-looking statements involve
risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include,
among other things, assumptions regarding enrollment rates, timing and
availability of subjects meeting a study’s inclusion and exclusion
criteria, changes to clinical protocols or regulatory requirements,
unexpected adverse events or safety issues, the ability of drug
candidate HMPL-523 to meet the primary or secondary endpoint of a study,
to obtain regulatory approval in different jurisdictions, to gain
commercial acceptance after obtaining regulatory approval, the potential
market of HMPL-523 for a targeted indication and the sufficiency of
funding. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to
place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak
only as of the date hereof. For further discussion of these and
other risks, see Chi-Med’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission and on AIM. Chi-Med undertakes no obligation to update or
revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a
result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.