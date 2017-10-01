Abaxis (ABAX) Release: Company Reports Preliminary Financial Performance For The Third Quarter Of Fiscal 2017

UNION CITY, Calif., Jan. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Abaxis, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ABAX), a global diagnostics company manufacturing point-of-care blood analysis instruments and consumables for the medical and veterinary markets worldwide, today reported preliminary financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2016.

Abaxis expects revenues in the third fiscal quarter of $52.0 million to $53.0 million, flat with last year's comparable quarter. In addition, Abaxis expects operating income in the third fiscal quarter of $10.0 million to $11.0 million compared to $11.3 million in last year's third quarter. Abaxis expects its gross margin for the third fiscal quarter to be between 55% and 56%.

Performance in the third fiscal quarter was hindered by a difficult comparison for Abaxis' medical business, as a result of the sale of 200 Piccolo Xpress instruments to a medical device distributor in the People's Republic of China in the same quarter last year. In addition, changes in foreign currency exchange rates reduced revenues by approximately $0.7 million. The reduction of some medical and veterinary orders from distributors, including Abbott Point of Care, Inc., further impacted revenues and continuing competitive challenges in Abaxis' veterinary business also limited its growth.

These estimated results for the third quarter of fiscal 2017 are preliminary and subject to change upon completion of Abaxis' quarter-end financial review process. Abaxis plans to announce its detailed earnings results on January 26, 2017.

About Abaxis

Abaxis, Inc. is a worldwide developer, manufacturer and marketer of portable blood analysis systems that are used in a broad range of medical specialties in human or veterinary patient care to provide clinicians with rapid blood constituent measurements. Our mission is to improve the efficiency of care delivery to and the quality of life of patients in the medical and veterinary markets. We provide leading edge technology and tools that support best medical practices, enabling physicians and veterinarians to respond to the health needs of their clients at the point of care while operating economical and profitable practices. For more information, visit http://www.abaxis.com.

Forward Looking Statements

