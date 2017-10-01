 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Simulations Plus (SLP) Release: Company Reports First Quarter FY2017 Financial Results



1/10/2017 11:38:11 AM

LANCASTER, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP), the premier provider of simulation and modeling software and consulting services for all stages of pharmaceutical discovery and development from the earliest discovery through all phases of clinical trials, today reported financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2017, the period ended November 30, 2016 (1QFY17).

Read at BioSpace.com


