Quanterix Release: Company Announces Significant Advancements To Strategic Partnership With bioMerieux

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quanterix Corporation, a company digitizing biomarker analysis to advance the science of precision health, today announced it signed a new license agreement with long-term partner, bioMérieux, to provide expanded flexibility for both parties to commercialize products within their respective fields. Under this new agreement, Quanterix will have broader licensing rights within the IVD protein field, therefore both companies will have the ability to develop instruments for commercialization in the IVD space.

Quanterix can further license its Simoa technology, as well as go-to-market directly with a new Point-of-Care device or Lab Developed Test. Widespread access to Simoa’s superior sensitivity and fully automated capabilities will provide researchers with the ability to quickly and more accurately detect injury and disease, improving treatment and prognoses in the future. Within the frame of this agreement, bioMérieux retains the rights to develop the technology focusing on its strategic priorities. The terms of this agreement incorporates a one-time milestone payment in addition to royalties based on commercial sales.

“This agreement with bioMérieux provides new avenues for our partnership to accelerate value creation in IVD while providing Quanterix freedom to augment the IVD opportunity with compelling growth potential in Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) and Point-of-Care (POC) fields,” said Kevin Hrusovsky, CEO and Executive Chairman, Quanterix. “Our new relationship with bioMérieux better enables the world to benefit from Quanterix’ ‘game-changing’ digital biomarker innovations for revolutionizing healthcare through the achievement of precision health.”

To learn more about Quanterix, Hrusovsky will be presenting at the 35th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on January 9, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. PT (7:30 p.m. ET). A live webcast of the presentation will be available on www.quanterix.com.

About Quanterix

Quanterix is a company that’s digitizing biomarker analysis to advance the science of precision health. The company’s digital health solution, Simoa, is changing the way in which healthcare is provided today by giving researchers the ability to closely examine the continuum from health to disease. In doing so, Quanterix enables much earlier disease detection, better prognoses and enhanced treatment methods to improve the quality of life and longevity of the population for generations to come. The technology is currently being used for applications in a majority of therapeutic areas, including oncology, neurology, cardiology, inflammation and infectious disease. The company was established in 2007 and is located in Lexington, Massachusetts.