Quanterix Release: Company Announces Significant Advancements To Strategic Partnership With bioMerieux

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quanterix
Corporation, a company digitizing biomarker analysis to advance the
science of precision health, today announced it signed a new license
agreement with long-term partner, bioMérieux,
to provide expanded flexibility for both parties to commercialize
products within their respective fields. Under this new agreement,
Quanterix will have broader licensing rights within the IVD protein
field, therefore both companies will have the ability to develop
instruments for commercialization in the IVD space.
“Our new
relationship with bioMérieux better enables the world to benefit from
Quanterix’ ‘game-changing’ digital biomarker innovations for
revolutionizing healthcare through the achievement of precision health.”
Quanterix can further license its Simoa technology, as well as
go-to-market directly with a new Point-of-Care device or Lab Developed
Test. Widespread access to Simoa’s superior sensitivity and fully
automated capabilities will provide researchers with the ability to
quickly and more accurately detect injury and disease, improving
treatment and prognoses in the future. Within the frame of this
agreement, bioMérieux retains the rights to develop the technology
focusing on its strategic priorities. The terms of this agreement
incorporates a one-time milestone payment in addition to royalties based
on commercial sales.
“This agreement with bioMérieux provides new avenues for our partnership
to accelerate value creation in IVD while providing Quanterix freedom to
augment the IVD opportunity with compelling growth potential in
Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) and Point-of-Care (POC) fields,” said
Kevin Hrusovsky, CEO and Executive Chairman, Quanterix. “Our new
relationship with bioMérieux better enables the world to benefit from
Quanterix’ ‘game-changing’ digital biomarker innovations for
revolutionizing healthcare through the achievement of precision health.”
To learn more about Quanterix, Hrusovsky will be presenting at the 35th
Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on January 9,
2017 at 4:30 p.m. PT (7:30 p.m. ET). A live webcast of the presentation
will be available on www.quanterix.com.
About Quanterix
Quanterix
is a company that’s digitizing biomarker analysis to advance the science
of precision health. The company’s digital health solution, Simoa, is
changing the way in which healthcare is provided today by giving
researchers the ability to closely examine the continuum from health to
disease. In doing so, Quanterix enables much earlier disease detection,
better prognoses and enhanced treatment methods to improve the quality
of life and longevity of the population for generations to come. The
technology is currently being used for applications in a majority of
therapeutic areas, including oncology, neurology, cardiology,
inflammation and infectious disease. The company was established in 2007
and is located in Lexington, Massachusetts.