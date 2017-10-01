 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Recombinetics Release: Company Expands Its Scientific Advisory Board



1/10/2017 11:31:57 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Recombinetics, a leader in gene-editing of livestock for lifesaving human therapeutics and safe and healthy food production, announces the expansion of its Scientific Advisory Board, led by Recombinetics’ co-founder and Board Director, Dr. Perry Hackett. The advisory board consists of renowned leaders in academia and biotechnology who will bring valuable insights and highly-acclaimed expertise to the Company.

