Recombinetics Release: Company Expands Its Scientific Advisory Board

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Recombinetics, a leader in gene-editing of livestock for lifesaving human therapeutics and safe and healthy food production, announces the expansion of its Scientific Advisory Board, led by Recombinetics’ co-founder and Board Director, Dr. Perry Hackett. The advisory board consists of renowned leaders in academia and biotechnology who will bring valuable insights and highly-acclaimed expertise to the Company.