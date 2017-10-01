|
Recombinetics Release: Company Expands Its Scientific Advisory Board
1/10/2017 11:31:57 AM
ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Recombinetics, a leader in gene-editing of livestock for lifesaving human therapeutics and safe and healthy food production, announces the expansion of its Scientific Advisory Board, led by Recombinetics’ co-founder and Board Director, Dr. Perry Hackett. The advisory board consists of renowned leaders in academia and biotechnology who will bring valuable insights and highly-acclaimed expertise to the Company.
