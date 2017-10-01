Genervon Releases: Company Reveals ALS, PD And AD Disease-Associated Gene Lists Modulated By GM6 And Encourages Researchers To Explore New Discoveries Beyond Single Target Drug Development Paradigm

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genervon Biopharmaceuticals LLC ("Genervon") has published a
confidential list of genes associated with Parkinson's disease (PD 46-59
genes, 2 to 1.5 folds, link: https://f1000research.com/posters/6-28)
today during the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. Mr.
Winston Ko has also released a video articulating why Genervon is
releasing these confidential neurodegenerative disease-related gene
lists (https://execvid.wistia.com/medias/vb710rk35j).
This is the third confidential list of genes that Genervon has
published. Two weeks ago, Genervon published their confidential list of
genes associated with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS, 89 to 238
genes, 2 to 1.5 folds, link: https://f1000research.com/posters/5-2836)
and Alzheimer's disease (AD, 48 to 68 genes, 2 to 1.5 folds, link: https://f1000research.com/posters/5-2915).
ALS requires modulation of 238 ALS diseased genes, 4 times more than
Alzheimer's disease, which speaks volumes to the fact that ALS is a much
harder disease to cure. Genervon is planning for an ALS Phase 3 trial in
2017.
Genervon decided to share our confidential research findings, including
the specific gene names, with the research communities with the goal of
persuading neurological researchers to go beyond the single target drug
development paradigm.
20 years ago it became obvious to Mr. Ko that CNS disorders are very
complex and that any single target drug focusing on one pathogenesis
cannot cure the complex multifactorial nervous system diseases.
Instead of custom designing manmade molecules to target specific
defective genes, it seemed more logical to find the endogenous
regulators which are responsible for embryonic stage development and can
regulate and repair a diverse set of disease pathways within the highly
complex human nervous system.
Genervon asked a team of scientists to find the novel endogenous
embryonic stage regulator that controls the development of the nervous
system.
Our science team discovered a critical regulator of the human nervous
system which we named GM6. We then spent over 10 years developing GM6
through many pre-clinical studies, including in vitro and animal models.
Each experiment report summary takes less than a half page in the
104-page executive summary of the Investigator Brochure.
GM6 has demonstrated its safety in pre-clinical studies as well as in
one Phase 1 and three Phase 2 clinical trials for ALS, Parkinson’s
disease and Ischemic stroke. GM6 is a small peptide delivered by
injection – it can pass through the blood-brain barrier and is very safe
with few to no side effects.
The mechanism of action for GM6 appears to involve many different
pathways and that, collectively, the combined action serves to promote
homeostasis and correction of multiple disease states.
GM6 does not act solely as an agonist or antagonist. GM6 is not a
cocktail of different molecules. It is an endogenous embryonic stage
tyrosine kinase motoronotropic factor regulator. It binds to the insulin
receptors, IGF1 receptors, and IGF2 receptors of the human nervous
system.