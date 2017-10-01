Genervon Releases: Company Reveals ALS, PD And AD Disease-Associated Gene Lists Modulated By GM6 And Encourages Researchers To Explore New Discoveries Beyond Single Target Drug Development Paradigm

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genervon Biopharmaceuticals LLC ("Genervon") has published a confidential list of genes associated with Parkinson's disease (PD 46-59 genes, 2 to 1.5 folds, link: https://f1000research.com/posters/6-28) today during the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. Mr. Winston Ko has also released a video articulating why Genervon is releasing these confidential neurodegenerative disease-related gene lists (https://execvid.wistia.com/medias/vb710rk35j).

This is the third confidential list of genes that Genervon has published. Two weeks ago, Genervon published their confidential list of genes associated with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS, 89 to 238 genes, 2 to 1.5 folds, link: https://f1000research.com/posters/5-2836) and Alzheimer's disease (AD, 48 to 68 genes, 2 to 1.5 folds, link: https://f1000research.com/posters/5-2915).

ALS requires modulation of 238 ALS diseased genes, 4 times more than Alzheimer's disease, which speaks volumes to the fact that ALS is a much harder disease to cure. Genervon is planning for an ALS Phase 3 trial in 2017.

Genervon decided to share our confidential research findings, including the specific gene names, with the research communities with the goal of persuading neurological researchers to go beyond the single target drug development paradigm.

20 years ago it became obvious to Mr. Ko that CNS disorders are very complex and that any single target drug focusing on one pathogenesis cannot cure the complex multifactorial nervous system diseases.

Instead of custom designing manmade molecules to target specific defective genes, it seemed more logical to find the endogenous regulators which are responsible for embryonic stage development and can regulate and repair a diverse set of disease pathways within the highly complex human nervous system.

Genervon asked a team of scientists to find the novel endogenous embryonic stage regulator that controls the development of the nervous system.

Our science team discovered a critical regulator of the human nervous system which we named GM6. We then spent over 10 years developing GM6 through many pre-clinical studies, including in vitro and animal models. Each experiment report summary takes less than a half page in the 104-page executive summary of the Investigator Brochure.

GM6 has demonstrated its safety in pre-clinical studies as well as in one Phase 1 and three Phase 2 clinical trials for ALS, Parkinson’s disease and Ischemic stroke. GM6 is a small peptide delivered by injection – it can pass through the blood-brain barrier and is very safe with few to no side effects.

The mechanism of action for GM6 appears to involve many different pathways and that, collectively, the combined action serves to promote homeostasis and correction of multiple disease states.

GM6 does not act solely as an agonist or antagonist. GM6 is not a cocktail of different molecules. It is an endogenous embryonic stage tyrosine kinase motoronotropic factor regulator. It binds to the insulin receptors, IGF1 receptors, and IGF2 receptors of the human nervous system.