Cardax Release: Company Appoints Global Healthcare Executive As Independent Director
1/10/2017 11:30:58 AM
HONOLULU--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cardax, Inc. (“Cardax”) (OTCQB:CDXI) announced today the appointment of Michele Galen, an attorney and former Chief Communications Officer for both Novartis AG and Shire plc, as an independent member of its Board of Directors. Ms. Galen will join current Chairman and independent director George Bickerstaff, independent director Terence A. Kelly, PhD, and Cardax CEO David G. Watumull on the Cardax Board. The appointment was made on January 4, 2017.
