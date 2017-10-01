PerkinElmer (PKI) To Acquire Tulip Diagnostics Private Limited In India

GOA, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PerkinElmer, Inc., a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Tulip Diagnostics Private Ltd. Based in Goa and with more than 1,200 full-time employees, Tulip is one of India’s largest domestic providers of in-vitro diagnostic reagents, kits and instruments.

Tulip’s solutions include products for the prevention, screening and diagnosis of infectious diseases such as malaria, HIV and hepatitis. Tulip has manufacturing facilities in two locations (Goa and Uttarakhand) and 12 branch offices to support more than 30,000 customers and 1,000 distributors in India.

“In-vitro diagnostics is one of the fastest growing vertical segments in India, and Tulip provides the key enablers for PerkinElmer to broaden our infectious disease screening menu and capabilities for customers throughout the region,” said Jayashree Thacker, President, PerkinElmer India. “The acquisition underscores our commitment to bringing advanced healthcare innovations into India, while continuing to further expand our footprint in the country.”

Since 1981, PerkinElmer has offered instruments and services to customers in India, spanning a wide range of markets. In early 2016, PerkinElmer opened a laboratory in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, to respond to the growing need for easier access to technologies that screen for and help diagnose prenatal and neonatal conditions.

“Combining our product portfolio and channel access in India with PerkinElmer’s established position as a global diagnostics provider enables us to work closely with customers in India to bring the latest infectious disease technologies to them at an affordable cost,” said Deepak Tripathi, Director and Co-founder, Tulip Diagnostics Private Ltd.

PerkinElmer offers a global diagnostics portfolio focused on: reproductive health, infectious disease screening and genomics offerings for oncology and other molecular tests through its wide range of instruments, reagents, assay platforms and software offerings.

The transaction is currently anticipated to close in the first quarter of 2017.

About PerkinElmer, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc. is a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world. The Company reported revenue of approximately $2.3 billion in 2015, has approximately 8,000 employees serving customers in more than 150 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 Index. Additional information is available through 1-877-PKI-NYSE or at www.perkinelmer.com.

