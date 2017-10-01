PerkinElmer (PKI) To Acquire Tulip Diagnostics Private Limited In India

GOA, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PerkinElmer,
Inc., a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world,
today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to
acquire Tulip
Diagnostics Private Ltd. Based in Goa and with more than 1,200
full-time employees, Tulip is one of India’s largest domestic providers
of in-vitro diagnostic reagents, kits and instruments.
“In-vitro diagnostics is one of the fastest growing vertical segments in
India, and Tulip provides the key enablers for PerkinElmer to broaden
our infectious disease screening menu and capabilities for customers
throughout the region”
Tulip’s solutions include products for the prevention, screening and
diagnosis of infectious diseases such as malaria, HIV and hepatitis.
Tulip has manufacturing facilities in two locations (Goa and
Uttarakhand) and 12 branch offices to support more than 30,000 customers
and 1,000 distributors in India.
“In-vitro diagnostics is one of the fastest growing vertical segments in
India, and Tulip provides the key enablers for PerkinElmer to broaden
our infectious disease screening menu and capabilities for customers
throughout the region,” said Jayashree Thacker, President, PerkinElmer
India. “The acquisition underscores our commitment to bringing advanced
healthcare innovations into India, while continuing to further expand
our footprint in the country.”
Since 1981, PerkinElmer has offered instruments and services to
customers in India, spanning a wide range of markets. In early 2016,
PerkinElmer opened a laboratory in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, to respond to
the growing need for easier access to technologies that screen for and
help diagnose prenatal and neonatal conditions.
“Combining our product portfolio and channel access in India with
PerkinElmer’s established position as a global diagnostics provider
enables us to work closely with customers in India to bring the latest
infectious disease technologies to them at an affordable cost,” said
Deepak Tripathi, Director and Co-founder, Tulip Diagnostics Private Ltd.
PerkinElmer offers a global diagnostics portfolio focused on:
reproductive health, infectious disease screening and genomics offerings
for oncology and other molecular tests through its wide range of
instruments, reagents, assay platforms and software offerings.
The transaction is currently anticipated to close in the first quarter
of 2017.
About PerkinElmer, Inc.
PerkinElmer, Inc. is a global leader
committed to innovating for a healthier world. The Company reported
revenue of approximately $2.3 billion in 2015, has approximately 8,000
employees serving customers in more than 150 countries, and is a
component of the S&P 500 Index. Additional information is available
through 1-877-PKI-NYSE or at www.perkinelmer.com.
Factors Affecting Future Performance
This press release
contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to,
statements relating to estimates and projections of future earnings per
share, cash flow and revenue growth and other financial results,
developments relating to our customers and end-markets, and plans
concerning business development opportunities and divestitures. Words
such as "believes," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "expects,"
"projects," "forecasts," "will" and similar expressions, and references
to guidance, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such
statements are based on management's current assumptions and
expectations and no assurances can be given that our assumptions or
expectations will prove to be correct. A number of important risk
factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results
described, implied or projected in any forward-looking statements. These
factors include, without limitation: (1) markets into which we sell our
products declining or not growing as anticipated; (2) fluctuations in
the global economic and political environments; (3) our failure to
introduce new products in a timely manner; (4) our ability to execute
acquisitions and license technologies, or to successfully integrate
acquired businesses and licensed technologies into our existing business
or to make them profitable, or successfully divest businesses; (5) our
failure to adequately protect our intellectual property; (6) the loss of
any of our licenses or licensed rights; (7) our ability to compete
effectively; (8) fluctuation in our quarterly operating results and our
ability to adjust our operations to address unexpected changes; (9)
significant disruption in third-party package delivery and import/export
services or significant increases in prices for those services; (10)
disruptions in the supply of raw materials and supplies; (11) the
manufacture and sale of products exposing us to product liability
claims; (12) our failure to maintain compliance with applicable
government regulations; (13) regulatory changes; (14) our failure to
comply with healthcare industry regulations; (15) economic, political
and other risks associated with foreign operations; (16) our ability to
retain key personnel; (17) significant disruption in our information
technology systems; (18) our ability to obtain future financing; (19)
restrictions in our credit agreements; (20) the approval of the Brexit
Referendum in the United Kingdom; (21) our ability to realize the full
value of our intangible assets; (22) significant fluctuations in our
stock price; (23) reduction or elimination of dividends on our common
stock; and (24) other factors which we describe under the caption "Risk
Factors" in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q and in our
other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim
any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as
a result of developments occurring after the date of this press release.